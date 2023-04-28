Punchestown tips: Impervious can crown season in style

Friday’s feature at Punchestown, the Grade One Paddy Power Champion Hurdle, is a prime example of the difficulty of this meeting, and trying to factor in quite how much the season may have taken out of a horse.

On form, State Man ought to be long odds-on and borderline unopposable, but it’s difficult not to conclude that he was a shade disappointing last time out, when finishing runner-up in the Champion Hurdle. It’s a strange sentiment as there may not be a horse alive capable of getting a peak-form Constitution Hill off the bridle. Nevertheless, State Man never really threatened to make a race of it, and that is where the disappointment lies.

Having earned a mark of 167 for his previous exploits, winning five consecutive Grade One races, including the Irish Champion Hurdle, it was hard to imagine any horse could treat him with contempt, but that is exactly what happened. Of course, Constitution Hill is, quite likely, one of the best Champion Hurdlers there has ever been, and State Man was clear of the remainder, which included fourth-placed Vauban, who re-opposes.

Doubtlessly, there will be those who build a case for Vauban, a five-year-old open to improvement, making a race of it here, but he has been behind State Man all three times they’ve met this season and been further behind each time. That points directly to State Man being impossible to oppose and if he brings his A-game, he will get straight back to winning ways.

Impaire Et Passe puts his perfect record on the line in the Grade One Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle and can come through with flying colours. Last time out, in the Ballymore Novice Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, he readily accounted for stablemates Gaelic Warrior and Champ Kiely, who re-opposes.

Ultimately in a different league to his rivals, he gave a small suggestion that perhaps that two-mile-five trip was at the upper end of his stamina limitations at this stage of his career. A slick jumper with class in abundance, he ought to appreciate this slightly shorter trip, and this leading prospect for next season can uphold the form with Champ Kiely.

A more interesting rival is High Definition, which was unsuited by the going when seventh in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle. The trip is an unknown, but the quicker ground will help, and he can fill the runner-up spot.

The nap goes to Impervious, who can wrap up a brilliant first season over fences with victory in the Grade Two Hanlon Concrete Irish EBF Glencarraig Lady Francis Flood Mares’ Chase.

A useful but limited hurdler, Colm Murphy’s mare has stepped up with each run over fences, impressing with her jumping on each occasion. Last time out, in the Mares’ Chase at Cheltenham, she was passed by Allegorie De Vassy after the last fence but battled back to win a shade well. The runner-up has since finished a disappointing second at Fairyhouse and thus it is difficult to make a case for her reversing Cheltenham form with the selection.

Life In The Park makes plenty of appeal in the EMS Copiers Novice Handicap Chase. Winner of a handicap hurdle at this meeting in 2022, he made a winning debut over fences at Listowel but clearly wasn’t at his best when last of three in a novice chase at Cheltenham’s October meeting.

Off from then until contesting a Grade Three last month in Limerick, he was a huge eye-catcher. Third behind Thedevilscoachman, he ran on particularly strongly in the closing stages, and in another stride, he would have been second. As well as restoring his confidence, it should have put him right for this outing, and he has leading claims in a competitive race.

Lecky Watson can take the Avison Young Bumper for Willie and Patrick Mullins. Runner-up to stablemate Icare Desbois on debut and demoted to second when beating Cato Capone second time up, he finished second to Fascile Mode before contesting the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham, where he posted a huge effort to finish fourth behind the brilliant A Dream To Share.

A horse of considerable size and scope, he remains open to plenty of improvement and for the purposes of this race, he is preferred to Quantum Storm, Walk Away Harry, and Dr Eggman.