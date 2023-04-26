Ruby Walsh: Gaelic Warrior to benefit from step up in distance

Aintree’s loss is most definitely Punchestown’s gain, and that comes in the form of Bravemansgame being allowed to take his chance in this evening’s Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup.

He was prevented from running at Liverpool 12 days ago because, to keep it general, one of his then-owners had issues with financial matters and the British government. A subsequent sale of John Dances’s half had made Brian Drew his sole owner and allowed Paul Nicholls to let his stable star take his chance against his Gold Cup conqueror Galopin Des Champs.

Add in the presence of the Ryanair Chase winner Envoi Allen and Gold Cup faller Hewick, and we have a belting second-day feature. There is no doubt Galopin Des Champs sets the standard, and his Gold Cup victory was breathtaking.

However, Cheltenham and Punchestown are chalk and cheese. When you pause the Gold Cup at the three-mile point, Galopin Des Champs looks the likely winner, but not a seven-length one, so I expect Bravemansgame to get much closer today.

Nicholls’s horse is the King George winner and has been very impressive on his two visits to Kempton Park, which is closer in layout to Punchestown than Cheltenham.

Such a significant British challenger adds spice to Punchestown and will draw more British eyes to Ireland’s showcase spring festival. However, when all is said and done, Galopin has two-and-a-half-mile form around here, winning the John Durkan, and will take plenty of beating.

The first Grade One race this evening is the Daily Mirror Novice Hurdle over three miles, and it has lost two of its leading players to another race on the card and a likely outsider to a different one.

Three Card Brag and Senior Clegane line up in the Connolly’s Red Mills Irish EBF Auction Series Final, a lucrative prize restricted to horses purchased for €30,000 or less in a store sale. Both would be entitled, on merit, to run in the Grade One, but are clashing in the 4.15pm instead and, at this shorter trip, Sandor Clegane is the choice.

I don’t blame connections one bit for taking the option. I would, too, and the same could go for Grangeclare West, which runs in the open winners of one, the Louise Fitzgerald Hurdle. He faces Imagine and Tag Man and, going on the form the three novices have managed to acquire, Tag Man gets the vote based on his second to Good Land in a maiden hurdle at Leopardstown.

Returning to the three-mile novice hurdle, there are still five novices who could conceivably collect the top prize, but the one who interests me most is Gaelic Warrior.

He has three wins from five starts since joining Willie Mullins, with both defeats coming at the Cheltenham Festival. There is no shame in either of those losses, and stepping up in trip could bring further improvement. He will have to stay to beat Affordale Fury and Salvador Ziggy but I think he will, which would open the door for him to have a productive time as a staying novice chaser next season.

After the Gold Cup, A Dream To Share will put his unbeaten record on the line for trainer John Kiely, owner JP McManus and jockey John Gleeson. His progress since making a winning debut last May at Tipperary has been on a trajectory any sports person would love the shape of: going only upwards. He will be hard to beat.

There is no reason why those he has already triumphed over should turn the tables, but Willie Mullins is aiming with a new arrow. Tullyhill made a very impressive debut at Gowran Park in early March, and he will, at least, test West Waterford’s rising star.

The only worrying-sized field from this evening’s meeting comes at 7.05. I would expect five, six, or seven to line up in the Gold Cup because the top of any tree is always narrow, but having only nine running in a feature mid-distance handicap chase is alarming. Two of those are novices, so does that mean we only have seven open handicap horses fit and ready to run for this lucrative prize in April?

It makes me wonder where the horses are and why we don’t have more 130-rated chasers floating about. I think the winner will probably be one of the novices: Ha D’or or Gallant John Joe.

It is a case of ladies last rather than first this evening, with the Weatherby’s General Stud Book Irish EBF Mares Flat Race rounding out the card. I hope everyone who goes to Punchestown has a fun day, and Fun Fun Fun could start the party in Naas for those who get out on her in the last.