Moss Tucker surprises Tenebrism at Naas

The Ken Condon-trained Moss Tucker turned over hotpot Tenebrism in the listed Anglesey Lodge Equine Hospital Woodlands Stakes, the feature of Monday night’s pre-Punchestown action in Naas, and, in doing so, readily reversed recent Cork form with Aidan O’Brien’s filly.

A battle-hardened five-year-old, fifth in the Abbaye at Longchamp last October, Moss Tucker made all and found plenty when Ryan Moore delivered his challenge on 2-5 favourite Tenebrism, forging clear in the last 100 yards to score by a length and a half.

Winning trainer Condon explained: “On the face of it, he was disappointing in Cork, but Billy told me to put a line through it — he slightly missed the kick and they went slow, which didn’t suit him. This stiffer track was more his thing. He’s tough, honest, and a relentless galloper.”

Condon mapped out a campaign for his charge, including the Greenlands at the Curragh on Guineas weekend (also the immediate target for Tenebrism), before a trip to Royal Ascot and, later in the year, the Flying Five at the Curragh in preparation for a return trip to Longchamp for the Abbaye in October.

O’Brien and Moore enjoyed better luck with 1-2 shot Boogie Woogie, who made all to land the 10-furlong fillies maiden, staying on powerfully to beat Scarlett O’Hara by five and a half lengths.

“We always liked her and felt she’d improve once she stepped up in trip,” said O’Brien, “We’ll look at the Lingfield Oaks Trial for her now — she’ll get a good education there.”

Jockey Wayne Lordan reached a career milestone, his 1,000th career success, when scoring on Natalia Lupini’s remarkable 10-year-old Blairmayne, who completed back-to-back wins in the Best Of Luck To Our Neighbours Punchestown Handicap.

“He has been a legend for the yard,” Lupini said after Blairmayne repeated last year’s win in the six-furlong affair, a fourth win at Naas for the gelding.

Racing up the stands side, Blairmayne held the late surge of favourite Iva Batt by a head, to the delight of his trainer, who added, “He’s always fresh and well and runs well at this time of year. He loves Naas.”

Red Letter Bray, a narrow winner of a course and distance maiden last time, followed up for Michael O’Callaghan and Colin Keane in the TRM Excellence In Equine Nutrition 3-Y-0 Handicap over just short of six furlongs.

Having tracked stable-companion and joint top-weight King Of Scotia, the New Bay colt picked up to assert inside the final furlong, scoring by three-quarters of a length.

Champion-jockey Keane said: “He did things better in the first half of the race today. He idled when he got to the front and will be a nice horse on better ground. His ability got him through — it’s hard work out there.”

Few trainers are in better form than Joe Murphy. And he registered his fourth winner in seven days when Immutable (Gary Carroll) proved best in the Naas racecourse Business Club Blackwater (Premier) 3-y-0 Handicap at the expense of Something Nice and gallant front-runner Rhythm King.

“He’s a very good horse and will improve plenty,” stated Joe Murphy Jr. “He has a great attitude and will be helped by stepping up a couple of furlongs. He’s not ground-dependent and will go for either the Royal County Handicap in Navan (June 11) or the Ulster Derby (in Down Royal on June 24.”

The Sheila Lavery-trained debutante Ribchestina, a bargain buy at just €3,000, brushed aside odds-on favourite Vanity Pays to take the opening two-year-old fillies' maiden in the style of a potentially useful sort.

Robbie Colgan tracked the pace and, when he delivered his challenge, the Ribchester filly lengthened well and powered up the hill to score by two lengths, prompting her rider to explain: “She was green, but was always in her comfort zone and galloped out well — I couldn’t pull her up. She’s a big galloper, a real seven-furlong filly, and should develop and strengthen into a smart performer.”

Joanna Morgan saddled her first winner in Ireland since September 2014 when in-foal mare Persian Queen, in the colours of the trainer’s 95-year-old mother Margaret, made virtually all and held off Golden Spangle in the Racing TV Club Members Handicap, the trainer stating: “She’s in foal to Kuroshio and loves that ground — it couldn’t be heavy enough for her.”