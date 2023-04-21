Bryan Cooper named official ambassador for the 2023 season at Killarney Races

Recently retired jockey Bryan Cooper has been named as the official ambassador for the 2023 season at Killarney Races.

Cooper made headlines of late following his shock announcement that he was hanging up his boots at just 30 years of age.

But in recognition of his successful riding career and "the courage, honesty and grace he has shown throughout his career," Killarney Racecourse confirmed he will serve as the official ambassador for the new racing season at the famous venue.

“The support I have received since I announced my retirement has been incredible," said Cooper.

"The swift approach by my local track to be their official ambassador for the season was most welcomed and a very special honour indeed.

"I love horse-racing, I always have loved it and I always will and whatever the next chapter in my career holds this is a cracking start for which I am grateful and I can’t wait to be there on the opening day of the season on May 14th!”

The news comes as preparations are well underway at Killarney Racecourse for their busy racing season which is set to kick off from May 14 with no less than four festivals to choose from in May, July, August and October.

“For Killarney Races this was obvious fit," said Chairman of Killarney Racecourse, Billy O’Sullivan.

"We are only too delighted to show our support of Bryan Cooper as the next chapter in his career unfolds and we are very much looking forward to working with him in the build-up to and during our four-festival season here at Killarney Races.

"Bryan is a fantastic young man who has shown great courage in choosing to speak out the way he has done about his reasons for retiring and he did so with such grace, it is most honourable and we are thrilled to have him on board.”

Tickets for these events are available to purchare and for more information feel free to visit killarneyraces.ie.