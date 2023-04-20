Eoghan O'Grady appointed new manager of Cork Racecourse at Mallow

O'Grady succeeds Andrew Horan who is moving to Tipperary track to oversee a major development of the facility
Eoghan O'Grady appointed new manager of Cork Racecourse at Mallow

Eoghan O'Grady, the new manager of Cork racecourse at Mallow

Thu, 20 Apr, 2023 - 13:22
Tony Leen

Former amateur jockey and successful trainer Eoghan O'Grady has been appointed manager at Cork Racecourse in Mallow. O'Grady takes up the role with immediate effect as Andrew Hogan moves to Tipperary Racecourse ahead of a major redevelopment at the track.

A former amateur rider, O'Grady held a trainer’s licence from 2005 to the end of 2022 and enjoyed notable success with the likes of 12-time winner Westerner Point, Mick The Jiver and On The Net.

In a statement he expressed his gratitude to Andrew Hogan for his guidance since the start of the year and wished him well in future endeavours.

mallow Racecourse chairman Tom Gaffney added: "I wish to express gratitude to Andrew for his commitment, loyalty and vision for Cork Racecourse. His commitment was notable particularly during the COVID period, but also in the development of the seven-furlong track. We wish him continued success in delivering the plans for Tipperary Racecourse. We look forward to working with Eoghan as we seek to optimise the investment in the track and facilities by satisfying the enjoyment criteria of our existing and potential customers.”

More in this section

Jessica Harrington 25/7/2022 Jessica Harrington on cancer diagnosis: 'It's a big fright. It all happened really quickly'
Lambada continues O’Brien’s bright start to the new season Lambada continues O’Brien’s bright start to the new season
Gowran Park tips: All Lies Ahead to keep up winning habit Gowran Park tips: All Lies Ahead to keep up winning habit
Sportsfile Images of the Year

Willie Mullins: 'A great jockey can pull a race out of the fire and win on a horse when he shouldn't'

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd