Eoghan O'Grady appointed new manager of Cork Racecourse at Mallow

Former amateur jockey and successful trainer Eoghan O'Grady has been appointed manager at Cork Racecourse in Mallow. O'Grady takes up the role with immediate effect as Andrew Hogan moves to Tipperary Racecourse ahead of a major redevelopment at the track.
A former amateur rider, O'Grady held a trainer’s licence from 2005 to the end of 2022 and enjoyed notable success with the likes of 12-time winner Westerner Point, Mick The Jiver and On The Net.
In a statement he expressed his gratitude to Andrew Hogan for his guidance since the start of the year and wished him well in future endeavours.
mallow Racecourse chairman Tom Gaffney added: "I wish to express gratitude to Andrew for his commitment, loyalty and vision for Cork Racecourse. His commitment was notable particularly during the COVID period, but also in the development of the seven-furlong track. We wish him continued success in delivering the plans for Tipperary Racecourse. We look forward to working with Eoghan as we seek to optimise the investment in the track and facilities by satisfying the enjoyment criteria of our existing and potential customers.”