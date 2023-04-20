Eoghan O'Grady appointed new manager of Cork Racecourse at Mallow

Former amateur jockey and successful trainer Eoghan O'Grady has been appointed manager at Cork Racecourse in Mallow. O'Grady takes up the role with immediate effect as Andrew Hogan moves to Tipperary Racecourse ahead of a major redevelopment at the track.

A former amateur rider, O'Grady held a trainer’s licence from 2005 to the end of 2022 and enjoyed notable success with the likes of 12-time winner Westerner Point, Mick The Jiver and On The Net.