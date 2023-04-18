Lambada continues O’Brien’s bright start to the new season

Lambada continued Aidan O’Brien’s bright start to the new season when shedding her maiden tag in convincing style in Gowran Park.

The Dubawi filly, third in a Leopardstown maiden on her second juvenile start, came from off the pace under Seamus Heffernan and quickened up well in the final furlong to stretch clear and beat Astar by three and three-quarter lengths, with favourite Hazalaya third. It was the performance of a filly with plenty of potential.

O’Brien’s representative Chris Armstrong explained, “She had a nice run at Leopardstown last autumn and we felt she had done well over the winter. Seamie gave her a lovely ride, kept her out on the fresh ground and liked the way she did it. She’s a filly with plenty of pace and should stay beyond a mile and a quarter. She’ll go for one of the trials now, maybe the Cheshire Oaks or the ‘Blue Wind’ in Naas.”

The Joe Murphy-trained Lord Massusus (Gary Carroll) impressed in the opening Irish Stallion Farms Race, powering up the straight to beat favourite Shadowed in great style.

“He’s a good horse,” declared the winning trainer, “We were talking about the ‘Britannia’ (at Royal Ascot) for him during the winter. There should be nice improvement in him. He’s versatile in terms of ground and trip, And I suppose we’ll be looking at pemier handicaps or listed races for him now.”

Back racing, Jessica Harrington won the SP Or Better Guaranteed With Tote Handicap with stable debutante Mellow Magic, ridden by stable-jockey Shane Foley.

“She was the only horse we could get at the Horses In Training Sale, out of Andrew Balding’s, and she’s a lovely genuine mare,” said Harrington, “I think there’s a race for her in Killarney and then a premier handicap at the Curragh on Guineas weekend.”

Johnny Murtagh won the median auction maiden with raw debutant Goldenstatewarrior (Ben Coen), in the colours of his wife Orla, pipping flattering favourite Carlo Bianconi by a short-head.

And Gordon Elliott will aim Party Central at the (listed) Tourist Attraction Mares Hurdle in Killarney following her last gasp victory under apprentice Jack Kearney in the finale, her first run in almost a year.

Lets Go Champ and Rachael Blackmore (far) win the Tipperary Maiden Hurdle at Tipperary. Picture: Healy Racing

Earlier, in Tipperary, Henry de Bromhead and Rachal Blackmore continued on their winning ways when Lets Go Champ. In the familiar Brookhouse colours, justified 4/9 favouritism in the first division of the Welcome To Tipperary Maiden Hurdle.

But the five-year-old must be considered a fortunate winner as he was struggling to get on terms with Itstimetomoveon when that rival took a crashing and fatal fall at the final flight, leaving the favourtie to beat Kansas City Star by eight and a half lengths.

“He picked-up, but it was going to be a battle,” acknowledged Blackmore, “He’s had his problems, but it’s great to have him back. And he handled the ground well.”

Blackmore and de Bromhead were denied a double when 5/4 favourite Clifton Warrior failed by a half-length to leg back The Banger Doyle in the Ballykisteen Beginners Chase, the Ian Power-ridden winner providing owner John Nicholson and trainer John Queally with their second winner in as many days.

Pat Foley saddled Castle Field Boy (Simon Torrens) to win the second division of the maiden hurdle, the 11/4 shot digging deep to keep the Willie Mullins-trained Rule The Wind at bay.

But the champion trainer was on the mark in the mares’ bumper when newcomer Four Clean Aces, sent off at 4/7, landed the spoils under Patrick, but only by a nose over fellow debutant World Of Fortunes.

Joseph O’Brien and J J Slevin, a Grade 1-winning partnership at Aintree last week, struck again when 4/7 favourite Solness made all to take the four-runner TipperaryRaces.ie Rated Novice Chase at the expense of Chameron.

The five-year-old, recording his second success over fences, had his task simplified when market rival All Those Years blundered and unseated Philip Byrnes at the first.

“He’s uncomplicated, jumped well and won well and will be a nice two-mile handicapper for the summer,” stated Slevin.

Michael McDonagh’s Positive Thinker (9/4 favourite) knuckled down well for Sean O’Keeffe to master Earths Furies in the Tipperary Handicap Chase, the six-year-old’s breakthrough success after a number of near misses.