Gowran Park tips: All Lies Ahead to keep up winning habit

Although raised 8lb. for a narrow success at Leopardstown recently, Willie McCreery’s lightly-raced and unexposed mare All Lies Ahead might follow-up Irish Stallion Farms Fillies Handicap, feature of a seven-race card in Gowran Park.

A daughter of Make Believe, this five-year-old made her belated debut a year ago and, having finished fourth in a Limerick maiden, stepped forward to triumph at Killarney’s May meeting beating True Artist.

On her third and final start of 2022, All Lies Ahead competed in higher grade than today’s event over today’s and course and distance in June and finished the runner-up berth behind Spanish Tenor.

McCreery’s charge was sent off favourite for a seven-furlong handicap on her seasonal debut less than two weeks ago and, shaken up to lead early in the final furlong, held off Loingseoir by a neck.

All Lies Ahead gave the impression that she had a bit in hand that day, so it’s not surprising that she went up 8lb. for the win. Clearly in good form, proven in testing ground and drawn low, she has rock-solid claims.

Earlier, Jim Bolger’s Golden Spangle, a promising third to Midnight Fire in Sunday’s finale at the Curragh, might deliver in the Dining Packages At Gowran Park Handicap.

Luke McAteer’s mount has gone up 2lb. for that Curragh run but, racing off her old mark, should go close here, if none the worse of her exertions.

In the maiden action, Jessica Harrington’s well-bred, 86-rated colt Simpson’s Paradox should take plenty of beating in the opener, the Gowran Park Golf Club Maiden.

Third behind Alexandroupolis and subsequent winner Espionage in a Galway maiden in September, on his second start, he ended his juvenile campaign with a fifth in the Killarney maiden won by Gulf Of Mexico.

The type to do better as a three-year-old, Simpson’s Paradox is difficult to oppose in this company.

And market support for newcomer Green Sky, trained for Simon Munir and Isaac Souede by Joseph O’Brien, would be significant ahead of the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Fillies Maiden.

A Mastercraftsman filly, Green Sky is a half-sister to three winners and holds an entry in the Irish Oaks.