Grand National 2023: Horse-by-horse guide to all the runners

1: Any Second Now 11yrs 11st 12lb
Trainer: Ted Walsh
Jockey: Mark Walsh
Rating: 6/10
Odds: 16-1
A luckless third in 2021 before beating all bar Noble Yeats last year, his best chance of National glory has probably come and gone.
Trainer: Emmet Mullins
Jockey: Sean Bowen
Rating: 6/10
Odds: 17-2
A trends buster when winning last year’s race as a seven-year-old, the Cheltenham Gold Cup fourth will need to defy history again off 11st 11lb.
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Davy Russell
Rating: 6/10
Odds: 20-1
A patchy overall profile but ran well when second to Delta Work at Cheltenham last month. It would be some story if he could give Davy Russell a fairytale farewell.
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Jonjo O’Neill
Rating: 3/10
Odds: 40-1
Third in two Leopardstown Grade Ones over three miles but there was nothing in either run to suggest a marathon trip will bring out further improvement.
Trainer: Peter Fahey
Jockey: Aidan Coleman
Rating: 5/10
Odds: 16-1
Won the Munster National and the Troytown before finishing third in the Welsh National. Fell in the Irish Gold Cup last time out. Others preferred.
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Danny Mullins
Rating: 7/10
Odds: 16-1
Ended last season with a Grade One success at Punchestown and shaped well in sole start this season. Lacks experience but that didn’t stop Noble Yeats. Dangerous.
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Keith Donoghue
Rating: 8/10
Odds: 8-1
Ran well for a long way last year before fading late on to finish third. Another bold bid is likely but the final furlong may find him out again.
Trainer: Anthony Honeyball
Jockey: Johnny Burke
Rating 4/10
Odds: 50-1
Won the preceding handicap on this card last year and ran well when third in the Charlie Hall earlier this season. Out of sorts since though.
Trainer: Jessica Harrington
Jockey: Sean O’Keeffe
Rating 6/10
Odds: 25-1
Seemed to take to these fences when fourth in the Sefton in November and has decent form over three miles. Whether he’ll stay over a mile further is open to debate though.
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Michael O’Sullivan
Rating: 6/10
Odds: 40-1
Landed a gamble when getting the better of Dunboyne in the Thyestes in January but disappointed when fourth in the Bobbyjo Chase last time out.
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Harry Cobden
Rating: 5/10
Odds: 28-1
Ran well for a long time last year before his stamina gave out. Won well at Punchestown last time out but still has to be viewed as a suspect stayer over this marathon trip.
Trainer: Martin Brassil
Jockey: JJ Slevin
Rating: 9/10
Odds: 14-1
Ran a cracker to finish sixth last year given he ran with the choke out for much of the contest. If he relaxes in the first half of the race, he’s a massive player.
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Paul Townend
Rating: 7/10
Odds: 12-1
Got off the mark over fences at the seventh time of asking when scoring at Leopardstown at Christmas before winning the National Hunt Chase. Big threat if over Cheltenham exertions.
Trainer: Joseph O’Brien
Jockey: Luke Dempesy
Rating: 3/10
Odds: 80-1
A consistent sort but the fact he never won beyond two and three-quarter miles is an obvious red flag. It’s hard to see him adding a Grand National to his trainer’s illustrious CV.
Trainer: Dan Skelton
Jockey: Harry Skelton
Rating 7/10
Odds: 14-1
Justified strong market confidence when winning the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury in November and looks well capable of putting up a big show.
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Adrian Heskin
Rating: 2/10
Odds: 80-1
Didn’t stay when fading to finish ninth in last year’s National and has shown little this season. Will do well to get round again.
Trainer: Joe Tizzard
Jockey: Brendan Powell
Rating: 5/10
Odds: 33-1
Posted two cracking efforts over marathon trips when second in a valuable Haydock handicap and the Welsh National but his Cheltenham run was a big step backwards.
Trainer: Shark Hanlon
Jockey: Jody McGarvey
Rating: 3/10
Odds: 80-1
Formerly with Emmet Mullins, he has shown little in two starts for his new trainer and it’s almost impossible to make a case for him playing a meaningful part here.
Trainer: Patrick Griffin
Jockey: Felix de Giles
Rating: 4/10
Odds: 28-1
Gave Longhouse Poet plenty to think about before coming off second best at Down Royal on St Patrick’s Day but others are preferred.
Trainer: Noel Meade
Jockey: Kieran Buckley
Rating: 3/10
Odds: 80-1
Won last year’s Leinster National at Naas but that remains his sole success in 13 runs over fences. Stamina a question mark.
Trainer: Joseph O’Brien
Jockey: Shane Fitzgerald
Rating: 3/10
Odds: 100-1
Has run well over three miles in the past but his best form is over shorter and it’s hard to see his stamina lasting home.
Trainer: Donald McCain
Jockey: Theo Gillard
Rating: 4/10
Odds: 40-1
Won eight of his last nine races over fences but all were in small fields so a very different task awaits at Aintree. Last of seven over hurdles on recent comeback.
Trainer: Gavin Cromwell
Jockey: Sean Flanagan
Rating: 5/10
Odds: 16-1
Stamina shouldn’t be an issue for the 2021 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle hero but jumping will be. If he gets round he will be a threat but that’s a very big if.
Trainer: Thomas Gibney
Jockey: Darragh O’Keeffe
Rating: 5/10
Odds: 33-1
Comes here in decent form having finished second and first in his last two outings but this might be a year too soon and may not last home.
Trainer: Henry de Bromhead
Jockey: Rachael Blackmore
Rating: 5/10
Odds: 12-1
Got off the mark over fences at the seventh time of asking when scoring at Gowran Park last month but looks plenty short for what he has done to date.
Trainer: Lucinda Russell
Jockey: Derek Fox
Rating: 7/10
Odds: 8-1
Officially 10lbs well-in, the dual Ultima Handicap Chase hero is a massive player but his hold-up style means he’ll need luck in running to prevail.
Trainer: Ciarán Murphy
Jockey: Simon Torrens
Rating: 3/10
Odds: 66-1
Third in the 2021 Irish National, he failed to get past the first obstacle at Aintree last year and has shown little or nothing since.
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Brian Hayes
Rating: 7/10
Odds: 11-1
Quirky but talented, this fella could refuse to start or bolt in, depending on what mood takes him. He’s hard to trust but dangerous to dismiss.
Trainer: Nicky Henderson
Jockey: Nico de Boinville
Rating: 4/10
Odds: 50-1
Nicky Henderson has famously never won the world's most famous steeplechase and it’ll rank as a massive shock if the National Hunt third ends his long wait.
Trainer: Venetia Williams
Jockey: Charlie Deutsch
Rating: 4/10
Odds: 50-1
A shock winner of the 2021 Coral Gold Cup, he finished third on his first start in over a year at Haydock in February before being pulled up at the Festival.
Trainer: Sandy Thomson
Jockey: Ryan Mania
Rating: 2/10
Odds: 80-1
Second over these fences in December 2021 but has shown little since. Last of 10 at Kelso last time out.
Trainer: Henry de Bromhead
Jockey: Peter Carberry
Rating: 3/10
Odds: 40-1
Stamina shouldn’t be an issue for a horse who finished third in the Leinster National last time out but he shouldn’t be good enough in this company.
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Jack Foley
Rating: 4/10
Odds: 80-1
Third in the Cork National in November but, on the basis of his last two runs, he'll need more than prayers to play a part here.
Trainer: Tim Vaughan
Jockey: Alan Johns
Rating: 4/10
Odds: 40-1
Produced a career-best effort to win at Cheltenham in December but stamina limitations were seemingly exposed at Newcastle last time out.
Trainer: Sam Thomas
Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies
Rating: 7/10
Odds: 20-1
Showed a good attitude when winning three-mile handicaps at Kempton and Ascot this season for a trainer who excels with staying chasers. Each-way chance.
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Jack Tudor
Rating: 5/10
Odds: 50-1
A quirky individual but he showed his best side when second to Carefully Selected in the Thyestes before finishing fourth in the Kim Muir.
Trainer: Peter Bowen
Jockey: Ben Jones
Rating: 3/10
Odds: 80-1
Ran okay for a long way in the Glenfarclas Chase at Cheltenham before refusing at the last. Highly unlikely to get the trip.
Trainer: Henry Daly
Jockey: Hugh Nugent
Rating: 3/10
Odds: 50-1
Unseated his rider when out of contention at the fourth last in 2022 and has shown little since to suggest he has improved.
Trainer: Martin Keighley
Jockey: Adam Wedge
Rating: 5/10
Odds: 25-1
Part-owned by Harry Redknapp, this fella should stay but the fact he was pulled up at Cheltenham last time out is an obvious negative.
Trainer: John Gilligan
Jockey: Phillip Enright
Rating: 3/10
Odds: 66-1
Most of his form has come over two and a half miles and his most recent effort over that trip to Cheltenham wouldn’t inspire confidence.
Martin Brassil won the Grand National with Numbersixvalverde in 2006 and the shrewd trainer can strike again in 2023 courtesy of . The nine-year-old ran a shade too keen when sixth in this race last year but will be a huge player if he relaxes in the early part of the contest.
finished in front of Longhouse Poet when third last year and has place claims again.
lacks experience but his freshness could be an asset over this marathon trip.
Of the outnumbered home team, Coral Gold Cup victorlooks the most solid contender.