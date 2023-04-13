Bravemansgame blocked from running on Aintree’s opening day by court order

Bravemansgame, the likely favourite for Thursday’s Grade One Aintree Bowl Chase, was sensationally taken out of the feature race on the opening day of this year’s Grand National meeting after a court order was made to prevent him running.

The Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up was a late absentee after the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) ordered that the Paul Nicholls-trained chaser should be withdrawn from the race.