Ahoy Senor 'thriving' ahead of Aintree Bowl task

Lucinda Russell may have the Randox Grand National favourite but there could be earlier celebrations if Ahoy Senor shines in the Alder Hey Aintree Bowl Chase.

The eight-year-old fell at the 17th fence in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, but prior to that won the Cotswold Chase over course and distance in January.

He has shone at Aintree before, winning the Sefton Novices' Hurdle at massive odds of 66-1 in 2021 and taking the Mildmay Novices' Chase by five lengths at the meeting the following season.

Though the Festival did not go to plan, the racing calendar has fallen in such a way this term that there is an extra week between two big spring meetings — a boon for horses running in both.

"He's in great form, I'm looking forward to the good ground with him," Russell said.

"This looks a tough race, tougher even than the Gold Cup I think, but he's in good form and we travel with hope.

"It's been quite handy to have that extra time between the two meetings, he's been thriving.

"He always seems to go well at this time of year, he's quite a spring-time horse."

Paul Nicholls' Bravemansgame was the runner-up in the Cheltenham Gold Cup when last seen, finishing seven lengths behind Willie Mullins' Galopin Des Champs.

The third-placed horse was a further six and a half lengths behind him and Nicholls was delighted with his performance under Harry Cobden.

"Bravemansgame ran the race of his life in finishing second in the Gold Cup. It was a hell of a race, as good a Gold Cup as you will see with an end-to-end gallop," Nicholls told his Betfair blog.

"He was pinpoint accurate at his fences and was the only one to make a race of it with the winner Galopin Des Champs.

"Bravemansgame looks tremendous, has been working really well, and there is no sign of his having a hard race at the Festival.

"I'm expecting another big run from him and would argue that if he is not at his best now, I doubt he will be if we wait for Punchestown in two weeks' time."

Nico de Boinville will reunite with Shishkin after the duo finished second to Envoi Allen in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham.

Nicky Henderson's charge was the evens favourite for the event and eventually came home two and three-quarter lengths behind the winner.

"I think we were a bit deflated after Cheltenham, although he did stay on really well up the hill," de Boinville told Sky Sports Racing.

"We've tried to work a few things out and he seems to be in really good order at home — he's been working well and schooling well.

"He was just never happy from the word go (at Cheltenham). He was never really happy and never really jumping and made hard work of it.

"I don't think you can really question his temperament given the way he seemed to battle on up the hill and everything has been right since then.

"I'm staying nice and positive and when he's on-song, he'll be very hard to beat.

"All the ability is there, it's just a case of bringing it all together."

Gordon Elliott's Conflated is one of two Irish-trained runners in the race and heads to Aintree following a third-placed run in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The nine-year-old, who is owned by Gigginstown House Stud, was second in the Bowl last season when coming home a length behind Clan Des Obeaux.

Elliott said: "He's going to run in the Aintree Bowl. It looks a hot race, but he came out of Cheltenham in very good form, and we're keen to let him take his chance.

"Maybe he didn't quite get home in the Gold Cup, but he saw out this course and distance at Aintree very well last year. I think he has a good chance."

Henry de Bromhead's A Plus Tard, pulled up when defending his Gold Cup crown, is the other Irish contender in the race.

Jamie Snowden's Ga Law, who did not meet the criteria for a planned Grand National bid, completes the field of six after a gallant fifth in the Ryanair.