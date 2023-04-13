Aintree day one tips: Banbridge can make freshness advantage count

With results at the Fairyhouse Irish Grand National meeting serving as a reminder of just how much competing at Cheltenham can take from a horse, it is difficult to look beyond Banbridge in the Grade One Racehorse Lotto Manifesto Novices’ Chase, the race which gets the 2023 Aintree Grand National meeting underway on Thursday.

Joseph O’Brien’s runner was an intended runner in the Turners Novices' Chase at Cheltenham, but the ground was against him, and connections’ decision to bypass the meeting can reap reward. Last time out, at the Dublin Racing Festival, he finished a well-beaten second behind El Fabiolo, but there was no shame in that as the winner followed up in the Arkle Chase at Prestbury Park.

Noted finishing strongly that day at Leopardstown, over two miles and a furlong, he will be much better suited to Thursday’s two-and-a-half-mile trip. Soft ground would be against him, but the forecast is just for showers, which should ensure it gets no worse than good to soft.

He is preferred to Stage Star and Saint Roi. The former won the Turners but was allowed to dictate at a slow pace and quicken off the front, giving the form a somewhat questionable look. It is possible he is just a much better chaser than he was a hurdler and may not have been flattered by that result, but the doubt about the form and the fact he raced at that meeting sways the verdict in favour of Banbridge.

All five runners in the Grade One Alder Hey Aintree Bowl ran at Cheltenham, making it a race fraught with danger for punters, but Ahoy Senor has proven himself to have the constitution to excel in a long campaign and he can upset some better-fancied rivals.

Lucinda Russell’s horse was still in front when falling in the Gold Cup but, prior to his departure, he had begun to get his rivals off the bridle. It was an unfortunate departure as the horse took an extra stride, got too close to the fence, and came down.

What is most encouraging regarding Thursday’s assignment is that he is two from two at this meeting. He tends to jump to his right and can be a touch free on occasion, but he has improved through the season and if in the same form as he was at this meeting in either of the last two years, he will go very close.

Shishkin is a fascinating runner, trying this three-mile-one-furlong trip for the first time. Everything about his most recent efforts suggest he can be just as good over the trip, but there are associated risks. Last time out, when runner-up to Envoi Allen in the Ryanair Chase, he wasn’t straightforward, and it was remarkable that he was able to finish off his race as well as he did. That said, it was an ordinary renewal of that race, and he finished just a neck in front of the 159-rated Hitman. He is immensely talented but, on balance, opposable here.

A Plus Tard is the highest-rated runner in the race but he didn’t show enough in the Gold Cup to suggest he was on the verge of a return to his best, which he will need to do to prevail here. Conflated ran a super race to finish third in the Gold Cup and even though he finished runner-up in this race in 2022, there is no solid reason why he should reverse Cheltenham form with Bravemansgame.

The Grade One William Hill Aintree Hurdle is another opportunity to enjoy the brilliance of Constitution Hill. What Nicky Henderson’s horse did to State Man in the Champion Hurdle, beating the four-timer Grade One winner by nine lengths without coming under serious pressure, will live long in the memory, and anything other than a smooth success will be disappointing. He is as good a hurdler as we have seen for quite some time, and his five rivals are fighting for the minor money.