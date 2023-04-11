Red Riding Hood survives stewards' inquiry to claim Dundalk victory

Justify filly Red Riding Hood opened her account, in controversial style, when justifying 2-7 favouritism in the Irishinjuredjockeys.com Fillies Maiden, the highlight of a treble, from just three runners, for Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore in Dundalk.

Having made the running, Red Riding Hood hung badly to her right inside the final furlong, hampering the challenging Shamwari who was ultimately denied second spot by Letiza.

Predictably, a stewards' inquiry followed but the placings remained unchanged.

“She’s a work in progress and probably got a bit lonely in front," O’Brien's representative Chris Armstrong said. "But she’ll be a nice filly when she puts everything together.

“She appreciated the better ground, compared to Naas, and should come on a lot from this run. She’s a typical Justify — a fine, big, galloping filly, with plenty of size and scope. She could go back to Naas for an Oaks Trial (the Blue Wind) in three weeks.”

Brighter, a first runner for first-season-sire Ten Sovereigns, prevailed narrowly over market rival Vanity Pays and Love Ya, who hung across the track, in the opening two-year-old fillies maiden, O’Brien’s first juvenile winner of the campaign.

The Ballydoyle filly prevailed by a head and a half-length and retained the spoils in a stewards' inquiry, in which Moore received a two-day careless riding ban.

Armstrong said: “It’s great to get the stallion (Ten Sovereigns) off the mark. He has a handful of them in Ballydoyle and you’d have to love them at this stage. This filly is typical of them — she’s a lovely mover, with a great mind and has plenty of speed. She’ll probably go for the Juvenile Fillies Sprint (Group 3) in Naas in five weeks (May 21).”

Unsuited by testing ground on his seasonal debut at the Curragh, Broadhurst,a Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas entry, completed the Ballydoyle treble when landing the Book Online At DundalkStadium.com Maiden impressively, stretching clear to slam 66-1 shot Emorcee by six lengths, with well-backed debutant Change Sings in third.

“He got bogged down at the Curragh and appreciated this surface,” explained Armstrong. “Hopefully, he’ll keep progressing through the ranks. He’ll go for a winners’ race or a handicap next and we’ll let him find his own way."

A beaten favourite in six of his last seven starts, Collective Power delivered for owner-trainer Eddie Lynam and Ben Coen in the Follow Us On Social Media Handicap, scoring readily by a length and three-quarters from Jered Maddox.

Lynam said: “He’s very consistent, but limited, and tries hard. There’s nothing here for him on Friday, so you’ll see him next on the grass, maybe in Down Royal in June.”

Coen came close to completing a double on board top-weight Not Too Real Bad in the six-furlong finale, but lost out by a half-length to the 40-1 shot American In Paris, ridden for Denis Hogan by apprentice Sean Bowen.

The Jessica Harrington-trained Boola Boola, a 15-race maiden, in both codes, belatedly opened his account when powering home under Nathan Crosse to outpoint favourite and top-weight Dalvey by three-quarters of a length, with Celtic Revival third.

“Shane (Foley) liked his last run and thought he had a big chance,” said the winning rider. “I got him settled and, although he leaned a bit left, he picked up nicely and lengthened well when I asked him.”

Assistant trainer Kate Harrington added: “Stepping up to a mile and a half suited him, but he might drop back to 10 -furlongs in a 45-65 on Friday night.”

In the other handicap action, Paul Flynn’s consistent filly Feature This (Robert Whearty) overcame a wide draw to take the Crowne Plaza Dundalk Race & Stay Package Apprentice Handicap.