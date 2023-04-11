Constitution Hill all set to light up Aintree

Constitution Hill is set to face five rivals when he puts his unbeaten record and huge reputation on the line in the William Hill Aintree Hurdle on Thursday.

Nicky Henderson's charge cemented his superstar status when making it six from six under rules with a stunning display in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham last month.

The six-year-old will be prohibitive odds to crown his season with a first victory over two and a half miles before connections decide whether to pursue a chasing career next term.

Top-class mare Epatante won last year's Aintree Hurdle for Henderson and while she was no match for her esteemed stablemate in the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle or the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton earlier this season, she takes him on again in defence of her crown.

Gordon Elliott's Zanahiyr and the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained I Like To Move It, third and sixth in the Champion Hurdle, also renew rivalry with Constitution Hill.

The Willie Mullins-trained Sharjah and Alan King's admirable veteran Sceau Royal, who is fitted with cheekpieces for the first time, complete the sextet.

Six runners are also set to go to post for the preceding Alder Hey Aintree Bowl, four of which contested last month's Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Bravemansgame finished best of the rest behind Galopin Des Champs in the blue riband and bids to go one better for champion trainer Paul Nicholls.

Lucinda Russell saddles Gold Cup faller Ahoy Senor, who will be ridden by champion jockey Brian Hughes in the absence of his regular partner Derek Fox, while Elliott's Gold Cup third Conflated and Henry de Bromhead's A Plus Tard — last year's Gold Cup winner but pulled up this time around — travel from Ireland.

It will be fascinating to see how Henderson's Shishkin fares on his first attempt at three miles after his staying-on second in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham.

Jamie Snowden's Ryanair fifth Ga Law is the other runner.

The first of four Grade Ones on the first day of the Grand National meeting is the Racehorse Lotto Manifesto Novices' Chase, which sees Joseph O'Brien's Cheltenham absentee Banbridge lock horns with the Nicholls-trained Stage Star, who won the Turners' Novices' Chase at the Festival.

Saint Roi (Willie Mullins), Straw Fan Jack (Sheila Lewis), and Visionarian (Peter Fahey) are also set to to go to post.

Eleven four-year-olds have been declared for the Jewson Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle, with the Mullins-trained Zenta setting the standard on her third placed finish in the Triumph at Cheltenham.

Gary Moore's pair of Bo Zenith and Perseus Way, O'Brien's Nusret, the Milton Harris-trained Scriptwriter, and Greyval from Fergal O'Brien's yard all sidestepped the Festival and appear the biggest dangers to the Irish challenger.