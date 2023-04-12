Gowran Park tips: Astar can make it fourth time lucky 

The Flat racing brigade descends upon Gowran Park for a matinee meeting and the nap goes to Astar, who can get off the mark in the GowranPark.ie Fillies’ Maiden, the fifth race on the seven-race card.

Dermot Weld’s filly made a promising start last season, finishing fifth behind Thornbrook in a Leopardstown maiden. She filled the same spot on her second outing, which was at this venue, but was beaten less than three lengths behind subsequent Group 3 winner Speirling Beag.

With another subsequent Group 3 winner, a fillies’ handicap winner, and a Leopardstown Fillies’ Maiden winner also amongst the first four home, and a long way back to the sixth-place finisher, it was clearly an above average maiden.

She returned to this track for her third start and found only Paris Secret too good and earned a mark of 84 for her exploits. That level ought to be good enough to win a maiden and given her trainer has started the season in good form, and she will be at home on the track and in the conditions, she can gain a much-deserved breakthrough.

On official figures, she has just 2lbs in hand of Lan Mara, who finished in front of her on debut, but that rival didn’t seem to go forward from that run. Debutants Kermiya, Stariam, and Sugaree are worth noting in the market.

The finale, the Racing Again April 19 Maiden, is arguably the best race on the card but there was much to like about Most Wanted’s only start of last season and he can make a winning return.

Andrew Kinirons’ five-year-old made his debut in a Leopardstown maiden won by Rare Middleton, who was subsequently sold to go jumping and has already been successful in that sphere. To give further substance to the race, the runner-up, Imaginarium, ran away with a Curragh maiden on his next start, while fifth-placed Fawkner Park did likewise at Dundalk, and seventh-placed John Alexander won a handicap off 75.

Most Wanted looked in need of the experience that day and ought to have improved in the interim. That being the case, he will be hard to beat, despite this being a good race.

Unterberg was beaten favourite behind Aces Wild on his second start but wasn’t beaten far and can improve, while Esculenta is 85-rated and having her first run for Ray Cody, having been with Johnny Murtagh. Listed hurdle winner Party Central, who has a rating of 142 over timber, is making her Flat debut and Jack Kearney’s 7lb claim makes her interesting.

Top weight Bringsty has a high draw in the Thanks To All Our Sponsors Handicap, but he was impressive on his most recent start and can overcome the draw and his 9lb higher mark. That win at Leopardstown was just his second run for James McAuley and he gave the impression there would be more to come. Suited by Wednesday’s trip and ground, and still considerably lower than his highest mark, he can go in again.