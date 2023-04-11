Paul Townend enjoys 'huge win' to the Maximus

Paul Townend isn’t prone to outward shows of emotion but a couple of punches to the air after he crossed the line victorious aboard I Am Maximus revealed just what it meant to the champion jockey to put a first Boylesports Irish Grand National on his personal roll of honour.

It is just a matter of weeks since he won the Cheltenham Gold Cup for the third time, but this really meant the world to the Midleton native, who was giving trainer Willie Mullins a second success in the race, four years after Burrows Saint’s win under Ruby Walsh.

In many ways, the race was everything an Irish National ought to be. There were few moments of major incident as the majority of the field jumped well but as the three-mile-five-furlong contest entered its final phase, and the underfoot conditions began to take their toll, the cream rose to the top.

Ten runners still held plausible claims as they turned for home for the final time. Defi Bleu had given a bold sight in front for much of the trip and still held sway to this point, while Dolcita had travelled sweetly into second place, Thedevilscoachman moved with menace just behind, and Panda Boy began to make his move. Gevrey also loomed large but, all the while, Townend made stealthy progress aboard the eventual winner.

Gevrey made his bid for success going to the final fence and it looked like a beautifully timed run by Brian Hayes. However, I Am Maximus, who had been noted staying on well into fourth place behind The Real Whacker in the Grade One Brown Advisory Novice Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, had other ideas.

Townend switched him right, then left, and with one last push, the 8-1 chance surged forward to snatch the lead inside the final 25 yards, with the Gordon Elliott-trained Gevrey finishing a gallant second ahead of stablemate Defi Bleu, with Mullins’ Dolcita ensuring a clean sweep of the frame for the country’s top two trainers. Panda Boy kept going to take fifth place for trainer Martin Brassil, with Angels Dawn the only other finisher.

“This is a very special race — it’s huge to win it,” said Townend. “You need so much luck. I finished second here a few years back (Away We Go, 2013) and my record besides wasn’t great.

“I thought Gaillard Du Mesnil was my best chance in it last year and he ran well to finish third. I’m very fortunate that this lad popped up and that it worked out in the end. It was looking unlikely for a long way,” he admitted. “You never write off one of Willie’s, but it was certainly a lot harder work than it normally is riding for him.”

With the winning trainer side-lined whilst recovering from a hip operation, assistant David Casey has been one of the busiest men at Fairyhouse these past few days, but it is business he is glad to be tending to.

Thrilled with the victory, he was particularly taken by the performance of the winning rider.

“It was absolutely unbelievable,” said Casey. “I don’t have the words, I thought it was absolutely brilliant.

“We know how good a rider Paul is anyway, and I didn’t think he could better Galopin Des Champs from Cheltenham, but I thought that was amazing.

“He wasn’t travelling, he didn’t seem to be enjoying it down the inside in the crowd. Paul just kept persevering, kept galvanising and kept saving and kept him jumping. He has his quirks and I thought it was an unbelievable ride.

“He does idle a little bit when he gets to the front, and he does jump a little bit left. Paul was brilliant and the horse obviously had the ability to go and do it as well.

“Dolcita also ran a cracker. I thought the step up in trip would help her.

“She’s a very good mare and ran a stormer. Tenzing was running a good race until he knuckled over a little bit at the third-last and lost his position. He might have been involved for the places as well. Willie will be absolutely delighted, especially the way all three ran. He’ll be thrilled.”

The win proved to be the third leg of a 63-1 treble for Willie Mullins, who won 11 races over the course of the three-day meeting, and added four more in Cork for yet another remarkable weekend for the imperious trainer.