Mullins confirms retirement of Punchestown Gold Cup winner Kemboy

Kemboy is perhaps best remembered for his victory in the 2018 Punchestown Gold Cup as he gave Ruby Walsh the perfect send-off by getting better of stablemate Al Boum Photo
SWANSONG: Kemboy and Paul Townend win the Tote fantasy Bobbyjo Steeplechase  in February. Pic: Healy Racing

Sat, 01 Apr, 2023 - 16:12
Willie Mullins has announced the retirement of multiple Grade One-winning chaser Kemboy.

The 11-year-old burst onto the staying chase scene with a stunning victory in the 2018 Savills Chase at Leopardstown and while he came to grief shortly after the first fence in that season's Cheltenham Gold Cup, he subsequently blew his rivals away in the Bowl at Aintree.

Kemboy is perhaps best remembered for his victory in the following month's Punchestown Gold Cup as he gave Ruby Walsh the perfect send-off by getting better of Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning stablemate Al Boum Photo, a performance which ensured he ended the season as the highest-rated horse in training.

The French-bred gelding has found victories harder to come by since, but did add the 2021 Irish Gold Cup to his CV and ended a two-year losing streak in the Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse in February.

In all, Kemboy won 10 of his 36 career starts and earned his connections more than £800,000 in win and place prize-money.

"The decision has been made to retire Kemboy," Mullins told www.sportinglife.com "He gave us some great days over the years, winning the Bobbyjo Chase this term and Grade Ones at Leopardstown, Aintree and Punchestown during a tremendous career. He's been a great servant to the yard and connections.

"Ruby Walsh retired after winning the Punchestown Gold Cup on him and now it's Kemboy's time to bow out. I hope he has a long and healthy retirement."

