Gordon Elliott double helps make it a day to savour for students at Limerick

The students were out in force in Limerick on Thursday for the annual student raceday and their vocal attendance was unmistakable throughout the day.

Trainer Gordon Elliott got off to the best possible start by taking the first two races here, and even added the first in Naas for good measure.

His Media Naranja made it third time lucky over hurdles by taking the day’s opener, the McDermotts Gala Patrickswell Fillies’ Maiden, in the hands of 7lb claimer Corey McGivern. The four-year-old filly was in front rank throughout and while there was some room for improvement in her jumping, she was comfortably too good for three-time Flat race winner and hurdling debutant Heather Bear.

Elliott completed his Limerick double when So Des Flos took the Supermac’s Maiden Hurdle under an intelligent ride by Denis O’Regan. Judging the pace as it changed during the race, O’Regan had his mount in the right position throughout and was able to coax enough of a late effort from his partner to readily see off the challenge of Castle Field Boy.

O’Regan, who is having a fine run, said: “Fine big horse, and you wouldn’t expect him to be as nimble as he is, though he would kick one or two out of it. He’s a proper chaser. We decided to keep it simple. I thought they went very quick for the first half-mile to five or six furlongs, and then they slowed, and I passed a couple out and said I better sit upsides Danny when the pace slowed.

“I thought it was getting a bit tactical, and he wouldn’t be a horse for a tactical race. He stays, he gallops, and he was in great form today. His runs in maidens stacked up, and I thought it was a good performance.

Thetys was a significant absentee from the Shannsoft Computer Networks Novice Handicap Hurdle, in which victory went to Henning, ridden by Daniel King for trainer Denis Hogan. In midfield much of the way, she ran short of room turning for home for the final time but once switched wide to find daylight, she picked up well, jumped the last quickly, and held the renewed effort of favourite Positive Thinker by three parts of a length.

“She travelled lovely and jumped super the whole way,” said King, for whom she was a 10th winner of the season. “We got into a pocket just as we were coming out of the backstraight, coming down the hill, but when I gave her a squeeze, she came back on the bridle and she was good down over the last two, and galloped all the way to the line.

“She’s a nice filly. She’s not overly big but she’s got a good heart and is good and tough, and that’s what you want.”

Even if the students were not in attendance, Crowsatedappletart’s win in the Locke Burger Handicap Hurdle would have been afforded a vocal reception as his regular fanbase turned up in force to support their favourite. Patiently ridden by Rachael Blackmore, the well-backed 16-5 chance made smooth progress to challenge shortly after turning for home and found plenty from the back of the last two see off Toon Town.

“We think he’s an enigmatic sort of horse,” said winning trainer Mick Winters. “We think he needs much better ground, and there were days he was winning and then he slowed down, and little bits. He’s a horse that takes the imagination.”

Referring to the student day, he added: “In fairness, they’re run a lot, lot better now, and it’s fantastic. I’d say that will hold racing — racing needs a lot of angles to everything to keep going nowadays. If racing is to survive, you have to get the young people involved.”

Local trainer Eric McNamara was on the mark with Alpesh Amin in the Mollys Late Bar Handicap Hurdle. A spare ride for Mark McDonagh, the six-year-old was a winner at the Christmas meeting here and travelled sweetly most of the way. Teescomponentsyess proved a tough nut to crack but, in a driving finish, Alpesh Amin proved a neck his superior.

The application of a tongue-tie worked the oracle with Kings Halo, who took the JJ Kavanagh & Sons Handicap Hurdle for trainer James Dullea and jockey Danny Mullins. There were three runners in contention over the last couple of hurdles, but the eventual winner led narrowly at the last and, despite wandering under pressure, did just enough to keep Magic Conqueror at bay. A lengthy stewards enquiry ensued but Kings Halo kept the race, though Mullins received a three-day suspension for careless riding.

Willie and Patrick Mullins put another bumper win on their card by taking the Storms The Stars @ Coolagown Stud Irish EBF Mares Bumper with Junta Marvel. Carrying the colours of John Turner, the five-year-old debutant was waited with by Mullins, but quickened up nicely to hold Bioluminescence, another promising debutant who attracted the lion’s share of the market support. The winner was the 200th of the season for the trainer, who wasted no time whatsoever moving into the next century as he also took the bumper in Naas.