Irish tips: Music Of Tara should be tough to beat at Wexford

The Henry de Bromhead-trained Music Of Tara should be tough to beat in the Tomcoole Farm Ltd Mares Maiden Hurdle on a seven-race National Hunt card at Wexford which shares the Friday evening slot with polytrack action in Dundalk.

A six-year-old Kayf Tara mare, Music Of Tara has performed creditably in a couple of competitive handicaps on her most recent starts, finishing third, off 111, to Sam’s Choice at Leopardstown’s Christmas meeting on her penultimate start.

Last time out, off a 1lb higher mark, the selection was collared late and beaten a half-length by Prince Zaltar in a similar, two-and-a-half-mile affair at Navan.

Now rated 115 and returning to maiden company, Music Of Tara sets a decent standard here and gets the vote over Desert Heather, beaten a half-length by Fortunefavoursdbold over three miles in Limerick and the consistent but frustrating Emily Roebling.

Clear when unshipping JJ Slevin at the final fence in a rated novice at Leopardstown last time leaving Tyre Kicker to triumph, locally-trained Brideswell Lad has an excellent opportunity to make amends in the Download BoyleSports App Novice Handicap Chase.

Third to Epatante in the 2020 Champion Hurdle and better known as a hurdler (he has won nine times in that sphere), the Gavin Cromwell-trained 11-year-old Darver Star looks the class act, under top weight, in the Arctic Tack Stud Veterans Handicap Chase.

Last seen when unplaced in the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse back in early December, Gavin Cromwell’s charge, in first-time cheekpieces, might be capable of conceding weight to his six rivals.

Meanwhile, in Dundalk, Ger Lyons might register his first win of the new season with the 78-rated Rick Dalton in the Book Online @ DundalkStadium.com Maiden.

Placed in six of his eight starts, this fellow’s form included a third to subsequent listed scorer Self Belief and runner-up placings behind Big Baby Bull in a Naas handicap and a short-head defeat by Elephant John at Tipperary.

Costly to follow, Rick Dalton is making his polytrack debut here and, although he has let his supporters down in the past, he should be up to this task.

Later, Joseph O’Brien’s Just An Hour, runner-up to Kalikapour on his debut here in December and withdrawn from an engagement at Navan on Wednesday due to heavy ground, should be worth noting in the View Restaurant At Dundalk Stadium Maiden.

Open to plenty of improvement, the Justify colt must overcome a pair of Ballydoyle hopefuls, Cape Bridgewater and San Antonio, plus the Ger Lyons-trained Frankel colt Glazunov but may be able to do so.