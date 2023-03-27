Clan Des Obeaux ruled out of Aintree return

The dual King George VI Chase winner won't now return until net season
Clan Des Obeaux ruled out of Aintree return

RACE LOST: Trainer Paul Nicholls with Clan Des Obeaux. Nicholls has lost a race against time to get Clan Des Obeaux ready for Aintree. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA 

Mon, 27 Mar, 2023 - 15:54
Keith Hamer

Paul Nicholls has lost a race against time to get Clan Des Obeaux ready for Aintree.

The dual King George VI Chase winner had been making good progress from a suspensory injury ahead of a planned return to action at the Grand National meeting, where he was set to defend his Aintree Bowl title.

The 11-year-old, owned by Paul Barber, Ged Mason, and Alex Ferguson, was last seen finishing second to Allaho in the Punchestown Gold Cup last April.

Clan Des Obeaux had been making strides in his rehabilitation, but Nicholls has decided he will not attempt a hat-trick in the race he won in 2021 and 2022 and wait until next term with the five-times Grade One winner instead.

He said: "We have run out of time to get him ready, so we will just have to wait until next season.

"He had a little bit of a suspensory problem and has been doing everything and coming along well.

"He did a strong piece of work last week away and it has just flared up again.

"The warning light is flashing and we've just not had enough time to get him right, so we've had to pull stumps for the season.

"Unfortunately, much as we and everyone has tried to get him ready, we're not going to get there."

King George winner and Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up Bravemansgame may head to Aintree, although the 13-times champion trainer admitted there are no guarantees.

He added: "Bravemansgame is not necessarily going. It's still an option, always was.

"All those horses that went to Cheltenham, we are not making any decision until nearer the time.

"We have got plenty of time yet. He is a possible, along with Stage Star and all those. It's not a definite but it's a possible."

More in this section

Bryan Cooper calls time on riding career Bryan Cooper calls time on riding career
Cork tips: Battle It Out can make amends  Cork tips: Battle It Out can make amends 
Michael O'Sullivan basking in glory of Festival double Michael O'Sullivan basking in glory of Festival double
<p>SWEET SUCCESS: Liam McKenna shows his delight after steering Good Time Jonny to victory in the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. Picture: Tim Goode/PA </p>

Tony Martin keeping an open mind on Good Time Jonny plans

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd