Cork tips: Battle It Out can make amends 

Battle It Out can make amends for his narrow defeat last time out, at Clonmel, by taking the Follow Us On Social Media Maiden Hurdle, the second race on Thursday’s card in Mallow.

There wasn’t a huge amount of promise in his first two outings, but he certainly ran better when third, albeit well beaten, behind Viva Devito.

On the back of that, he was well supported to win the Clonmel maiden and, for much of that race, it appeared as though he would oblige. However, he got a little caught for pace at a crucial point before staying on again to finish third, beaten less than two lengths, to Figaroc.

The step up to two and a half miles ought to bring about a little more improvement from the five-year-old, and unless one of the newcomers is above average, he should oblige for Charlie and Conor O’Dwyer.

It could be a good afternoon for his owner, JP McManus, as he also has leading claims with Jump The Shark in the Blackwater Handicap Hurdle for qualified riders. Gavin Cromwell’s horse ran with promise on debut but was well beaten on his next two outings, in maidens won by High Definition and Hunters Yarn.

With his focus switched to handicapping, he finished a fine fourth behind Luimneach and, most recently, finished third of 25 in a handicap won by Happy Dreams. He has gone up 4lbs for those two runs, but a mark of 101 is perfectly fine for the lightly-raced gelding and he can get off the mark.

It will be interesting to note if A Dublin Job attracts market support prior to the Way To Paris At Coolagown Stud Handicap Hurdle.

He hasn’t run since late October but the lightly raced six-year-old ran twice that month and finished runner-up to Problem Solver on the first occasion and third to Royal Rhythm on the second.

Well-backed on both occasions, he is clearly thought to be better than his current mark, and the booking of Michael O’Sullivan for his first start of the year catches the eye. He has scope for improvement, this isn’t the strongest of races, and he ought to go very close.