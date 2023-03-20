Any Second Now firmly on course for third crack at Grand National

Any Second Now is on course for his bid to make it third time lucky in the Randox Grand National in Aintree next month following a clear-cut win, under Denis O’Regan, in the Grade Two Webster Cup Chase on Monday’s rescheduled card in Navan.

Always close to the pace, the 11-year-old, trained for JP McManus by Ted Walsh, mastered Velvet Elvis between the last two fences before powering clear to score by seven lengths in a race he also won in 2021.

“He did it nicely,” said Walsh. “He only did what he had to do. He popped away, got under the last a bit, but quickened up well.

“He’s been a model of consistency and has won a Kim Muir and five graded races — where would you get a horse like him? He’s a grand horse to deal with and is a bus of a ride.

“We have a month until Aintree, so he’ll have an easy week and then we’ll start the build-up. He was beaten by a better, progressive horse last year, but was unlucky over there two years ago. And he faces a big task this year, under top weight. All being well, he’ll go back there and run a good race again, but everything would want to fall right for him.”

The McManus colours were back in the winner’s enclosure after the €60,000 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Novice Handicap Chase Final, won in convincing style by the Robert Tyner-trained six-year-old Better Times Ahead.

Patiently handled by Simon Torrens, Better Times Ahead tanked through to lead before the final fence, made a slight mistake, and then forged clear to beat Galon De Vauzelle by four lengths, with Temptationinmilan third.

Torrens explained: “The ground is awful deep, so the good gallop and carrying ten stone helped him. He handled the ground better than the others and got his head in front where it mattered.”

Tyner added: “He had a nice run in Gowran the last day and took a step forward. It’s a great pot to win.

“I had his dam Byerley Babe, a black type mare, who turned out to be a bit unlucky. He handles those conditions well, so we’ll keep an eye on the weather before we decide if we’ll go to Fairyhouse or Punchestown.”

Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore built on their Cheltenham haul when 6-4 favourite Senior Chief captured the Irish Stallion Farms Novice Hurdle, collaring front-runner Landrake at the final flight before holding that rival’s persistent challenge by a half-length.

“He’s a lovely horse, a horse we’ve always liked,” said De Bromhead. “He’s still a baby, improving all the time, and I liked the way he ground it out. After Punchestown, Rachael didn’t want to hit the front too soon. He stays well and will go further, but he has a gear. He’s qualified for the Red Mills final at Punchestown and he’s entitled to go there.”

Narrowly beaten on his hurdling bow at Naas, Denis Hogan’s dual bumper-winner Thecompanysergeant justified 7-4 favouritism in the opening Navan racecourse Maiden Hurdle, making most of the running for Donagh Meyler and, locked in a good tussle down the straight with Smooth Player, dug deep to score by three-quarters of a length.

“He’s a cracking, gutsy horse with a lovely attitude,” stated Hogan. “Donagh gave him a lovely ride and he did it well. He was entered for the Albert Bartlett. but didn’t get in, so we thought he’d win his maiden okay. He’s lightly raced and might go to Fairyhouse or Punchestown now.”

The Declan Queally-trained Carbon King made it three wins from his last four starts and defied a 16lb hike for his Limerick success last month when justifying 2-1 favouritism in the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle, stamping his authority on the race two flights from home before holding By Your Side by a length and a half.

Winning rider Shane Fitzgerald said: “The plan was to pop out and go, but he got a nice lead and won well. He’s a grand fun horse. He’s in a claimer in Clonmel tomorrow, but I doubt he’ll go there.”

Second in a Turtulla point-to-point last November before being bought by Gordon Elliott, well-backed Farren Glory made a successful racecourse debut when landing the bumper in the hands of Jamie Codd, drawing clear to beat Extrapolation by four and a half lengths.