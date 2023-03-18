Imperious Galopin Des Champs seals another glorious Cheltenham forall-conquering Mullins

On St Patrick’s Day in Cheltenham, Galopin Des Champs posted an imperious display to give Willie Mullins and Paul Townend a third victory in the Boodles Gold Cup.

Mullins longed for success in the race his late father, Paddy, won in 1986, with Dawn Run, but was made to wait until 2019 when Al Boum Photo gave him the breakthrough. A second only had to wait 12 months when the same horse successfully defended his crown and, luck allowing, he looks to have found another who could be the force in the race for the foreseeable future.

A seven-year-old, as Al Boum Photo was when winning his first Gold Cup, the Audrey Turley-owned gelding did much wrong through the early part of the race and yet, under a patient ride by Townend, he breezed through to win with quite a bit to spare.

There was drama abound in the race, notably when long-time leader Ahoy Senor departed six from home and brought down Sounds Russian. The storied Hewick was left in front at this point, but the eventual winner, held up most of the way, slipped through into a menacing looking fifth place and travelled smoothly as his rivals came under pressure.

Five horses still held every chance turning for home, but it got very tight racing from here to the second-last fence and Conflated appeared worst affected. All the while, Galopin Des Champs moved stylishly and while he and King George winner Bravesmansgame jumped the last together, there could only be one winner.

Galopin Des Champs, clearly with plenty more to offer, powered on up the hill to put seven lengths between himself and his classy rival, whose stamina ebbed away half way up the hill, while the Gordon Elliott-trained Conflated ran a superb race to take third place, just ahead of the stamina-laden and fast-finishing Grand National winner Noble Yeats.

Hewick, who departed at the second-last fence, ran a huge race in defeat and, thankfully, was back on his feet quite quickly, as was Ahoy Senor after his spill.

“I was surprised how much pressure I felt and the relief when he passed the post,” admitted Mullins, who was experiencing the winning feeling at the Festival for the 94th time.

“We elected him as our Gold Cup horse whereas Al Boum Photo sort of happened and with this fellow we thought he was good enough and that puts you under pressure until the actual day when it has happened - and now it has happened.

“I’m absolutely delighted for Audrey and Greg Turley and for Paul, who was under huge pressure too but gave him a peach of a ride. He had the confidence to drop him in and come through.

“I just said to him I think you are on the best horse and the fastest horse so long as he doesn’t get running with you. He said he would tuck him in somewhere and put him to sleep and he did. It just worked out and he gave him a brilliant, cool ride.

“All thoughts were going through my head like ‘are we too far back?’ but they went such a gallop that something had to give. One or two fell and we missed all that, so we had a lot of luck as well.

“I think that man on board, when the pressure comes on, is very good. I’m delighted for him because it is a tough job, and he handles it well - and I can be tough too.”

Tony McCoy, speaking on ITV, called it “as brilliant a ride as I’ve ever seen in any horse race” but Townend, in customary fashion, was a little hard on himself, praising the horse for getting him out of trouble.

“It was messy for me - I couldn’t get a clean passage early, and he started jumping in the air a little bit, but when I got a bit of room, in fairness to him he came back into a rhythm with me and was very, very brave. I think he got me out of a fair hole, to be honest. I was a lot further back than I wanted to be, but it was just the ride I had to give him.

“He missed one of the fences coming down the hill, and I thought that was going to put me on the back foot a bit again, but no, straight back on the bridle for me. I don’t think the horse understands how good he is, to be honest.

“I was happy that when I grabbed hold of him, he picked up for me again, got straight at the last and galloped all the way up the hill and through the line. There’s no doubting his stamina now, anyway. He’s just the full package now - he has to be to win from where I came from, I think.”

Reflecting on another fine week, which yielded five winners to bring his tally to 28, Townend added: “We’ve had a good week. But I like to take it race by race, win, lose or draw, and move on to the next one, so I haven’t been looking at the winners or the losers up to now.

“The Gold Cup brings winning to a different level. Cheltenham is very important, but the Gold Cup just has that little bit more spice to it.”

Harry Cobden, who rode the Paul Nicholls-trained Bravemansgame into second place, admitted holding mixed emotions.

“He ran a phenomenal race,” said the rider. “Had a lovely run. I thought it would take a good one to get by us turning in and along looms Galopin Des Champs. He’s run a hell of a race … I’m very pleased.

“No-one remembers the seconds, do they? But I’m so pleased for the horse, so pleased that he jumped round, and happy for the connections. I’m just thinking how we are going to come back next year and beat him.”

Sam Ewing, who got a late call up to ride third-placed Conflated when Davy Russell had to stand down, reported: “He did everything right and we had a lovely position from the get-go.

“He jumped and settled very well. We got caught in a little bit of traffic turning in, but he ran a great race finishing third.

“It was a great thrill and a great buzz to be able to ride in a race like that.”