AP McCoy hasn’t always found the transition from arguably the greatest jumps jockey of all time to a racing tv analyst smooth but he hit the nail on the head in aftermath of an absorbing Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.

“As brilliant a ride as I’ve ever seen in any horse race,” McCoy said after Paul Townend delivered Galopin Des Champs with a perfectly-timed challenge to win the race that matters most in the week that matters most to racing folk.

“Talk about riding a horse with bottle. Oh my God. Talk about the pressure, the privilege and pressure — oh my God, he coped with it better than anyone I’ve ever seen.”

As is his modest nature, the Midleton-born jockey didn’t get carried away in the aftermath, just as he didn’t panic when things weren’t going to plan early on.

“It was messy for me,” Townend said. “There was so little fresh ground that everyone wanted to be in it, and the start was very messy.

“I couldn’t get a clean passage early, and he started jumping in the air a little bit, but when I got a bit of room, in fairness to him he came back into a rhythm with me and was very, very brave.

“I think he got me out of a fair hole to be honest. I was a lot further back than I wanted to be, but it was just the ride I had to give him.”

He got a bit of luck too, something that deserted the pair when they came to grief at the last in the Turners Novices’ Chase at last year’s Festival with the race at their mercy.

“You need that luck. We didn’t get it last year but we got it this year. He got me out of a lot of trouble,” Townend said.

“There were horses going left of me and right of me (when the two horses fell at the top of the hill) and he always just found a leg, and you need that luck in racing.

“He missed one of the fences coming down the hill, and I thought that was going to put me on the back foot a bit again, but no, straight back on the bridle for me. I don’t think the horse understands how good he is, to be honest.”

At times one wonders if the jockey suffers from the same affliction. Willie Mullins certainly knows how good his stable jockey is, highlighting Townend’s ability to cope under pressure as his biggest asset.

Mullins said: “We discussed the ride going out. Paul wanted to be a bit more forward but I said: ‘No, I want you to jump off in the second row and bury him. I think you’ve got the fastest horse, they’ll go a good gallop because they’re going to try and test your stamina.’ He did that.

“He was ice-cool. He had a bit of luck, missing fallers and that but Paul is ice-cool and I’m always saying that he’s so good under pressure. When the chips are down, he’s very, very good.”

Mullins added: “The last circuit, the way he rode the horse… he is very cool. The horse made a mistake at the third last and some other jockey might have given him a slap and tried and get him right back up there. Paul didn’t, he just let the horse come back on the bridle, got in behind the other horses, gave the horse a bit of confidence, gave him a breather, and waited until they turned for home before he pulled out behind them to have a crack. Just timing his challenge.

“So many guys could have gone that bit quicker and maybe have been fading towards the winning post but he got him on an even keel, got him balanced and over the last few fences.”

Pinpointing the moment he knew he was in business, Townend said: “When we turned down the hill and I picked the bit up in his mouth he came alive. From where I was positioned I was always going to be the last one coming on the scene and I was happy to see them come off the bridle one by one in front of me turning in. That allowed me the chance to fill my horse up after making up a lot of ground. Luckily we met the last on a good stride and he went away and galloped away through the line. He showed his true ability today.”

That he did. As did his jockey.