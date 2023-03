Galopin Des Champs proved too strong for Bravemansgame with a brilliant performance to land the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by Paul Townend, Galopin Des Champs was sent off the 7-5 favourite to make a successful step up in trip in the three-mile-two-furlong showpiece.