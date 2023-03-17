Stay Away Fay powers to Albert Bartlett victory

The 18-1 chance travelled well throughout.
Stay Away Fay powers to Albert Bartlett victory

POWERING TO GLORY: Harry Cobden onboard Stay Away Fay celebrates winning. Pic: ©INPHO/Tom Maher

Fri, 17 Mar, 2023 - 15:10
Nick Robson and Ashley Iveson

Paul Nicholls earned his second Grade One victory of the week at the Cheltenham Festival when Stay Away Fay was given a masterful ride by Harry Cobden to take the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle.

Cheltenham 2023

Cheltenham Festival 2023

The latest news, views, analysis and opinions on Cheltenham 2023 from the Irish Examiner sports desk and our  team of award-winning horse racing writers, tipsters and fans.

Go

The 18-1 chance travelled well throughout and was always up with the pace in the three-mile test, which provided its usual searching test of stamina.

It was not without incident, either, as favourite Corbetts Cross ran out at the final flight, sending jockey Mark Walsh crashing to the turf.

Though challenging at the time, the winner seemed to have his measure having led at the second-last where plenty were still in with a chance.

Cobden put the six-year-old's stamina to good use and gradually wore down his rivals to give the champion trainer his first success in the race.

Noel Meade's Affordale Fury (150-1) relished the step up in trip and got within a length of the winner, just holding second from the Paul Nolan-trained Sandor Clegane.

Nicholls said: "I thought he'd run well as he should have won the last day and he's taken a step forward since then and he looked fantastic.

"We were very positive on him today, he jumped really well and it's only the third run of his life, there's loads of improvement to come.

"We'll probably go to Aintree with him if he's all right, otherwise it will be chasing next year.

"He's been quite backward, that's the best he's jumped today, he's just a young, improving horse."

He added: "At home he does all his work with Hermes Allen as they are both a bit one-paced and he has taken a big step forward.

"He probably should have won at Doncaster, he's improved since and it's just fantastic.

"I think Hermes Allen will probably have a wind op but he'll go chasing too, they are two really nice horses to go chasing with."

More in this section

Cheltenham Racing Festival - Day Four Mullins off to a winning start as Lossiemouth wins Triumph Hurdle
Ruby Walsh's Cheltenham Breakfast Breakdown: looking ahead to the Gold Cup Ruby Walsh's Cheltenham Breakfast Breakdown: looking ahead to the Gold Cup
Cheltenham Festival 2023 - Gold Cup Day - Cheltenham Racecourse Cheltenham Festival tips: here's all you need to know for day four
#Cheltenham Festival
<p>FAMILY AFFAIR: Jockey Bridget Andrews celebrates after winning the McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle on Faivoir during day four of the Cheltenham Racing Festival. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile</p>

Faivoir gets the nod to give Skelton another County Hurdle

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd