Will Galopin Des Champs make it a St Patrick’s Day to remember for the Irish
Cheltenham Festival tips: here's all you need to know for day four

Willie Mullins trained horse, Galopin Des Champs with Paul Townend on the gallops ahead of day four of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. Picture  : David Davies/PA Wire

Fri, 17 Mar, 2023 - 09:05
Examiner Sport

It's the big one. Will Galopin Des Champs make it a St Patrick’s Day to remember for the Irish at Cheltenham in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Ruby believes that greatness awaits at 3;30. Though Tommy Lyons takes a different view. See below.

Elsewhere, Willie Mullins has an incredible seven of the 15-strong field in the opener at 1:30, The Triumph Hurdle, including the first four in the betting. 

Here's what we'll learn today, reckons Colm Greaves.

Willie Mullins trained horses on the gallops ahead of day four of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. Picture date: Friday March 17, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story RACING Cheltenham. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire 
Willie Mullins trained horses on the gallops ahead of day four of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. Picture date: Friday March 17, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story RACING Cheltenham. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire 

Darren Norris

1.30: Blood Destiny 

2.10: Hunters Yarn 

2.50: Three Card Brag 

3.30: Galopin Des Champs (Nap) 

4.10: Vaucelet 

4.50: Impervious (NB) 

5.30: Imagine

Tommy Lyons

1:30 Lossiemouth [Gala Marceau]

2:10 Hunters Yarn – NAP [Ballyadam]

2:50 Three Card Brag – NB [Search For Glory]

3:30 Conflated [Galopin Des Champs]

4:10 Vaucelet [Chris’s Dream]

4:50 Impervious [Allegorie De Vassy]

5:30 Imagine [Cool Survivor]

Galopin Des Champs on the cusp of greatness

