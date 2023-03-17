Russell and O'Leary join forces with Conflated for Gold Cup

When jockey Davy Russell and owner Michael O’Leary are in the vicinity, there is seldom a dull moment, and while both have had their say this week about each other’s opinions and decisions, they join forces to tackle the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup with Conflated.

A much-underrated performer, the nine-year-old comes here off a 79-day break as his trainer, Gordon Elliott, believes him best when fresh. In younger days, he certainly had his quirks, and one suspects much work has gone on behind the scenes to persuade this talented sort to give his best.

Last time out, in the Grade One Savills Chase at the Christmas meeting in Cheltenham, he posted what was arguably the most polished performance of his career to date, giving rise to the notion that he might have matured. He settled into a rhythm from the outset, jumped with aplomb, and effectively won the race without turning a hair.

Given he hasn’t been on the track for almost three months, it seems he has disappeared from public consciousness as he has drifted to around 14-1. This is a deep race, and he may run his heart out and still come up short, but those odds are too tempting to ignore.

It could be a big day for Gordon Elliott as Three Card Brag has extremely strong claims in the Grade One Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle and has two leading players in the finale, the Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle.

With four outings over hurdles and a mark of 142, there may have been a temptation to go down the handicap route, but conditions have swung in his favour, and he is more than worth his place in this company.

Two runs ago he ran on strongly to the line to push subsequent Supreme Novices’ Hurdle fourth Inthepocket to a neck and is sure to relish the step up to three miles. He followed up that effort by readily seeing off Spanish Harlem in a novice hurdle at Fairyhouse. He is thoroughly unexposed, likely to step up considerably, and looks sure to run a huge race.

At big prices, there are a couple of horses worth considering. Search For Glory is worth a small each-way bet. Behind Hiddenvalley Lake last time, he is an out-and-out stayer, and with stamina being key to this race, the unexposed sort could sneak into the frame. There is also some confidence that Letsbeclearaboutit is ready to fulfil the immense potential of his younger days.

In the finale, Imagine and Cool Survivor both hold leading claims in what is traditionally a fiercely competitive handicap. Marginal preference is for the former, who beat Spillane’s Tower on debut over hurdles, finished a place in front of Three Card Brag when runner-up in a Grade 3 at Navan, and ran two big races behind Inothewayurthinkin and Hunters Yarn on his next two outings.

The five-year-old is suited to testing conditions, will really appreciate the step up to two and a half miles, and has the assistance of promising rider Ben Harvey.

Stablemate Cool Survivor is another with good form and plenty of potential, and he, too, can play a hand in the finish.

Hunters Yarn may not be talked up in the same way State Man and Saint Roi were prior to winning the McCoy Contractors County Hurdle, but the six-year-old looks good enough to give Willie Mullins a third win in the race in four years.

His record suggests he needs his first run of the season, and then gets better with each outing. This is outing number four of this term for the progressive six-year-old and while a mark of 147 is 10 more than Saint Roi and seven more than State Man ran off when winning this race, he looks up to the task of carrying it to victory.

The Grade Two Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase is a fascinating contest from which Impervious can emerge triumphant. A much better chaser than she was a hurdler, her neat jumping and easy style of moving have been the most impressive facets of her three successes this season.

Last time out, she beat subsequent winner Journey With Me, a gelding to which she was conceding 1lb, and that form reads well in the context of this race.

It is quite possible that Allegorie De Vassy will prove to be in a different league but her tendency to jump to her right at her obstacles is a major concern at this track. If, somehow, she manages to keep straight, she will likely come out on top, but it is a very big ‘if’. Jeremys Flame and Magic Daze also arrive here in great form and are not lightly dismissed.

Friday Tips:

1:30 Lossiemouth [Gala Marceau]

2:10 Hunters Yarn – NAP [Ballyadam]

2:50 Three Card Brag – NB [Search For Glory]

3:30 Conflated [Galopin Des Champs]

4:10 Vaucelet [Chris’s Dream]

4:50 Impervious [Allegorie De Vassy]

5:30 Imagine [Cool Survivor]