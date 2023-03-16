Envoi Allen flies high again in Ryanair Chase

There was Cheltenham redemption for Envoi Allen who made a triumphant return to the Festival winner's enclosure by winning the Ryanair Chase.

The Cheveley Park Stud-owned nine-year-old is a winner of both the Champion Bumper (2019) and Ballymore Novices' Hurdle (2020), but suffered an agonising reversal when sent off favourite for the Prestbury Park hat-trick in 2021, unseating his rider early into the Turners Novices' Chase.