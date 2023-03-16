Good Time again for Tony Martin at Cheltenham

Good Time Jonny stormed to Cheltenham Festival success.
Good Time again for Tony Martin at Cheltenham

GOOD TIME'S RETURNING: Winning trainer Tony Martin places a hat on Good Time Jonny after winning the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle during day three of the Cheltenham Racing Festival. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Thu, 16 Mar, 2023 - 14:43
Nick Robson and Ashley Iveson

It was a case of mission complete in the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle as Good Time Jonny stormed to Cheltenham Festival success.

Trained to perfection by Tony Martin, he qualified for the big race by finishing third to Maxxum at Leopardstown over Christmas, before tuning-up for his Prestbury Park assignment over an inadequate two miles at the Dublin Racing Festival.

The money had been coming for the eight-year-old building up to the meeting and he was sent off at 9-1 as the tapes went up.

Given a brave steer by Liam McKenna up the inner, Good Time Jonny was out the back as the field headed for home. But his young rider held his nerve to pounce late and deliver his mount with precision, returning a three-and-a-quarter-length winning verdict.

It was a fitting reappearance in the Festival winner's enclosure for Martin, who has proved synonymous with handicap success in the past and was securing his seventh success at the four-day showpiece.

