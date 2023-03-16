Stage Star strikes from the front for Nicholls and Cobden

The champion trainer had drawn a blank at the big meeting since Politologue won the Champion Chase in 2020.
QUALITY RUN: Stage Star ridden by jockey Harry Cobden on their way to winning the Turners Novices' Chase on day three of the Cheltenham Festival. Pic: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

Thu, 16 Mar, 2023 - 13:42
Darren Norris, Cheltenham

It was billed as the day Mighty Potter would put down a marker for the 2024 Cheltenham Gold Cup but the Turners Novices’ Chase turned into a nightmare for the 4-6 favourite had to settle for third between 15-2 shot Stage Star.

The winner made virtually all off a sedate pace in the hands of Harry Cobden to snap a 53-runner losing streak at the Festival for trainer Paul Nicholls.

Outsider Notlongtillmay briefly headed him turning in, but Stage Star found plenty to give 13-time champion trainer Nicholls his first Festival winner since Politologue in 2020 Champion Chase.

But the story of the race from an Irish perspective was Mighty Potter’s disappointing run as one of the bankers of the week failed to fire.

Mighty Potter travelled a shade keenly for Davy Russell before finding himself trapped in a pocket on the inside on the run to the penultimate obstacle.

Once he extricated himself from it on the run to the last, Mighty Potter hung badly to his right on the run to the line before snatching third close home.

After Gerri Colombe’s agonising defeat in the Brown Advisory Chase, this was another tough blow for trainer Gordon Elliott.

For Nicholls, however, the emotions were very different.

"That was a fantastic ride from Harry,” he said. “I said to Harry to go out, make all and if you're good enough, you're good enough. I'd been dreaming he was a Ryanair horse for next season, so he had to go and do that. It's fantastic."

