Day four: Galopin Des Champs to lead Irish charge on St Patrick's Day

On what could be a St Patrick’s Day to remember for the Irish at Cheltenham, Galopin Des Champs is fancied to prove himself a class above his rivals in the week’s highlight, the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The latest news, views, analysis and opinions on Cheltenham 2023 from the Irish Examiner sports desk and our team of award-winning horse racing writers, tipsters and fans.

Irish-trained horses won all seven races on Gold Cup day last year and it’s far from impossible that the feat will be repeated this year.

Most eyes will be on Galopin Des Champs in the blue riband and the Willie Mullins-trained seven-year-old should be very difficult to beat.

Galopin Des Champs would still be unbeaten over fences had he not fallen at the final obstacle when 12 lengths clear in the Turners Novices’ Chase at last year’s Festival.

While disappointing at the time, that fall seems to have been the making of Galopin Des Champs as he has looked a far more professional horse since that mishap.

Previously headstrong, Galopin Des Champs settled beautifully among horses in the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase on his seasonal reappearance in December before powering to a 13-length victory.

He was then stepped up to three miles in the Irish Gold Cup at the Dublin Racing Festival where he again settled like a lamb before pulling eight lengths clear when Paul Townend asked him to go about his business. The fact it took the jockey so long to pull Galopin Des Champs up after they crossed the line strongly suggested an extra two and a half furlongs at Cheltenham won’t be an issue for a horse who now looks the complete package.

Were he to come back to the form he showed when running away with last season’s Gold Cup, A Plus Tard would be a huge threat to the favourite.

However, nothing has gone right for A Plus Tard since his golden moment and it’s hard to see how he can win off such an interrupted prep. If he does, it’ll be a sensational training performance by Henry de Bromhead.

Should it turn into a proper slog, Grand National hero Noble Yeats could be a big threat but he may lack the tactical pace required for this assignment.

Given he has won an Irish Gold Cup and a Savills Chase, it could be argued that Conflated is too big a price for this assignment. That said, the suspicion is he’ll find a few too good even if his stamina lasts home.

Bravemansgame is the shortest-priced British contender and the King George hero is not without a chance but he does seem to need to be kept wide of his rivals and that’s far from ideal given a Gold Cup is a long enough race without having to take the scenic route.

Scottish hopeful Ahoy Senor has decent each-way prospects. His jumping can sometimes be erratic but he has a serious engine and could be dangerous if he gets into an early rhythm.

However, with Galopin Des Champs now looking like the finished article, he may have to settle for minor honours.

Mullins dominates the JCB Triumph Hurdle market and Blood Destiny is fancied to get the better of stablemate Lossiemouth.

The selection is two from two this season, scoring at Cork on his Irish debut in December before bolting up at Fairyhouse in January.

Mullins opted against sending Blood Destiny to the Dublin Racing Festival where Lossiemouth surrendered her unbeaten record.

She was clearly unlucky on that occasion but she had a hard race in defeat and Blood Destiny’s freshness could give him the edge on Friday.

On what could be another fantastic Festival Friday for Mullins, Hunters Yarn has decent prospects in the McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle.

The Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle could turn out to be a match between Emmet Mullins’ Corbett’s Cross and Gordon Elliott’s Three Card Brag and marginal preference is for the stamina of the last-named horse to prevail Elliott can also strike in the finale, the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle, where Imagine, second to Hunters Yarn at Navan last month, may be able to go one better in a race the trainer always targets.

Willie Mullins has won both renewals of the Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase but Allegorie De Vassy, the main Closutton contender this time, could be vulnerable due to her tendency to jump to her right. Should she do so again, Colm Murphy’s Impervious, unbeaten in three starts over fences, could be the one to take advantage.

David Christie was denied a first Festival success in agonising fashion in last year’s St James's Place Festival Hunters' Chase but the Fermanagh trainer may get his big moment this time as Vaucelet looks the one to beat.

Day four tips

1.30: Blood Destiny

2.10: Hunters Yarn

2.50: Three Card Brag

3.30: Galopin Des Champs (Nap)

4.10: Vaucelet

4.50: Impervious (NB)

5.30: Imagine