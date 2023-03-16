Cheltenham Festival tips: here's all you need to know for day three

Hey, we're halfway there.

The latest news, views, analysis and opinions on Cheltenham 2023 from the Irish Examiner sports desk and our team of award-winning horse racing writers, tipsters and fans.

It was another hugely emotional and dramatic day at the Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday to get us to the midpoint of the week.

Did you fare better than Enda McEvoy?

Today, we'll have more storylines play out at Prestbury Park and lots more questions answered.

Can Davy Russell win the Stayers’ Hurdle in his final go at it with Teahupoo? Will Might Potter deliver?

Here's what we'll learn today, according to Colm Greaves.

Our team of writers are in the saddle for another day, here are their tips for Thursday:

Darren Norris

1.30: Mighty Potter (Nap)

2.10: The Bosses Oscar

2.50: Shishkin

3.30: Teahupoo

4.10: So Scottish

4.50: Luccia (NB)

5.30: Stumptown

Tommy Lyons

1:30 Mighty Potter - NAP [Balco Coastal]

2:10 Thanksforthehelp [Hector Javilex]

2:50 Janidil – E/W [Shishkin]

3:30 Teahupoo [Blazing Khal]

4:10 Haut En Couleurs [Champagne Gold]

4:50 Luccia [Lot Of Joy]

5:30 Stumptown [Angels Dawn]

Ruby Walsh

Ruby has been out and about typically early for us and has sent this update.

Read his preview of the day, and who he fancies, here.