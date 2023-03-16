Dream outcome to Champion Bumper is one to remember

An 85-year-old trainer and an 18-year-old jockey combined to give racing’s most famous owner a landmark 70th Cheltenham Festival success when the aptly named A Dream To Share stormed to a thrilling Weatherbys Champion Bumper success.

Veteran Dungarvan trainer John Kiely has won many big races throughout a long and distinguished career but a Festival success was a notable omission.

However, he found the perfect ally to fill that void in A Dream To Share, who was bred and previously owned by RTE and ITV presenter Brian Gleeson and his wife Claire and ridden to victory by their son John.

Having won a Leopardstown Grade Two that is often a key pointer to the Champion Bumper, A Dream To Share arrived at Cheltenham with a new owner, JP McManus having dipped into his pocket to add the five-year-old to his team.

“I’m 86 in May, I gave up riding three years ago with covid,” Kiely said. “I’ve spent my life in racing, you never think as a youngster you’d get to be in this hallowed spot.

“I’ve been coming here since 1976 and we had the winner of the Stayers’ Hurdle in 1993 with Shuil Ar Aghaidh (trained by his brother, Paddy).

“This horse is named well isn’t he? They named him on Christmas day as a family, A Dream To Share, it’s lovely.”

Kiely always had faith in his horse but he did fear that the ground had gone against A Dream To Share.

“I was always happy with the horse all the way through, he’s been a nice horse since day one but I was concerned about the ground today to be honest.

“I knew the horse was tip-top but I was worried about the ground so I’m delighted with the way it worked out.

“Just with the ground I worried that he’d get there too soon, but the young man was fantastic. He’s been coming in every morning to ride him. He’ll muck out and he’ll do everything. He’s been very capable all the way, very capable.

“It’s a lovely game and it was really proven yesterday with the reception Honeysuckle got. Everybody to a man was behind Henry (de Bromhead) and the outfit. It’ll tell you that what happens in life – you can have ups and downs – and John Gleeson is an only son like that and I’m sure Henry’s son would have gone the same way. It’s wonderful to have this win at this part of my life.”

For his part, the winning jockey, who is doing his Leaving Cert this year, couldn’t believe how perfectly his first Festival ride unfolded.

“I can’t believe how smoothly it went, to be honest. Did that just happen? I can’t believe it.

“We kind of set out to keep it simple. The ground was a bit poached everywhere, but we thought on the outside it was a bit better.

“The ground is quite holding, so we decided to take our time and he did it so well. I followed Patrick and it worked out so perfectly.

“Just to be here at the Festival, it’s unreal. To have a winner for John Kiely at the Cheltenham Festival — that man is so good to me and I can’t thank him enough. To Mr McManus as well, for letting me keep the ride, I’m very grateful.

“It’s very special. We’re a small team at home, but we try our best to get to the big stage and to win is unbelievable.

“I’ve known John for as long as I can remember. He only lives 10 minutes from me and I ride this horse every day before going into school. John is a great man and you learn something new from him every day. It’s a mighty day for Waterford. I’ve had to park the books for a week, but it was definitely worth it!

“My mum named the horse on Christmas Day a couple of years back and my dad gets a great kick out of it.”

That much was made clear by Gleeson Sr’s post-race comments.

“It’s tremendous,” he said. “Cheltenham Festival, with your son riding, in those colours and trained by a maestro in John Kiely — it’s nearly a book!

“The horse was named by my wife Claire. We always say everything good in life is worth sharing and this horse we always thought was good.

“The dream was to have a winner at the Cheltenham Festival trained by John Kiely. He’s 86 in May and now he’s had his first Festival winner — it’s fairytale stuff.”