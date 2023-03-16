Maskada showcases Marigas burgeoning breeding operation

Grand Annual

In years to come, the significance of the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual of 2023 will unveil itself as it provided the setting for a first victory at the Cheltenham Festival for rising star Darragh O’Keeffe and, perhaps just as significantly, for owners Kieran and Cathy Mariga.

With Henry de Bromhead’s team in such good shape, highlighted by Honeysuckle’s win the Mares’ Hurdle on Tuesday, and Captain Guinness’s fine run into second place in the Champion Chase, the victory of Maskada was not as much of a surprise as odds of 22-1 might suggest. Soft conditions were in favour of the seven-year-old mare and, under a confident ride by O’Keeffe, she took over at the final fence and scooted up the hill to readily see off favourite Dinoblue.

The winning silks may not yet be that familiar to many racing fans but the Marigas, from East Cork, have, in recent years, invested heavily in their breeding operation and one suspects that, with normal luck, Maskada might prove to be the first of many to carry the red and black colours to victory at a major festival.

Just last weekend, at Gowran Park, de Bromhead sent out a five-year-old mare in their colours and she obliged by 14 lengths on what was her track debut. Being out of a half-sister to former Champion Hurdler Annie Power, it was an important success and, given the style with which she obliged, she might be another to grace the big stage in time. Down the line, of course, the hope would be that she, and yesterday’s winner, would become part of the burgeoning breeding operation.

“I’m delighted for everybody,” said de Bromhead. “The Marigas are great supporters of ours. They have a fantastic broodmare band, so I’m delighted for them. We had a lovely winner for them on Saturday and now another one today so it’s great. They put a lot into the game, and for Darragh O’Keeffe with his first winner at Cheltenham, that’s brilliant for him.

“We were hoping the ground would suit her and Darragh said that she absolutely loved it. She won at Limerick at Christmas, and the horse she beat has done very well since.”

“She was a bit disappointing at Leopardstown, but we felt the ground might have just been a bit too nice for her there. She’s a really good mare.”

O’Keeffe’s link to de Bromhead goes back a few years, and the Knockeen trainer provided the Doneraile rider with his then greatest day in racing when A Plus Tard won the Grade One Savills Chase at the 2020 Christmas festival in Leopardstown.

“It’s an amazing place, and to come over with a few rides is a great privilege,” said O’Keeffe, who was champion conditional jockey in Ireland in 2020, and finished third in the jockeys’ championship in 2022.

“I was just touched off last year in the Coral Cup, and then I was touched off here in the Paddy Power as well - I was starting to get nightmares about this place!

“I’m just grateful to Maskada’s owners for putting me up. I was going to win a mares’ handicap chase on her at Fairyhouse and she tipped over at the second-last, and then she won at Limerick next time out (ridden by Sean O’Keeffe) but, in fairness to the owners, they put me back on her.”