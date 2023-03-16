Energumene all class in Champion romp

Willie Mullins had to wait a long time to win his first Cheltenham Gold Cup, and when he found the right horse, Al Boum Photo, to fulfil that dream, he was rewarded with two in a row. The Champion Chase was a little lower down the list of desired successes but in similar fashion, he found the right horse, Energumene, to give him two in a row in the feature of Wednesday’s card at The Festival.

At nine years of age and with just 14 races under rules, Energumene hasn’t always had the clearest of runs, and his prep in the Clarence House Chase left questions to be answered. However, there is nobody better than Willie Mullins at having them spot-on for the day, and the stars were certainly aligned when the rain came in time to have suitably soft conditions.

From the moment they jumped off, it was abundantly obvious that this fellow was ready to deliver his A-game. Racing quite keenly to display his rude wealth, he was able to sit on the quarters of Clarence House winner Editeur De Gite from an early stage. That wasn’t the case at Ascot, and all of those punters who forced a deep compression of his price prior to the off knew they were on a winner long before this race drew to a conclusion.

Last year’s Arkle winner, Edwardstone, was market rival to the heavily backed favourite but he never travelled with any zest, made some errors along the way, and was a spent force even before Paul Townend turned the screws on Energumene.

Captain Guinness posed the only serious threat, albeit a short-lived one, to Energumene but over this trip stamina is the favourite’s strong suit and he galloped away in great style to put ten lengths between himself and his compatriot, with third-placed Greaneteen fully 24 lengths further back.

“Paul had a very positive frame of mind going out,” revealed Mullins. “He said he was going to jump off up there. He thought everyone was going to be very tight and he wanted to be away fast and that is the way the race worked out.

“He had it right and the horse loved the ground. He was just brilliant on the day and Paul was just brilliant on him. I was way more confident coming into this year’s race as we hadn’t got Shishkin to take on, and we thought if there was any improvement from the Clarence House that hopefully, with a clear round, he would win.

“Paul came home from the Clarence House and said they won’t beat us again. The horse’s work and jumping and everything has been brilliant. We were just fingers crossed for a clear round.

“We tried to make him a two-and-a-half-mile chaser, but his jumping was so slick we decided to come back to two miles with him. It looks like he has improved from last year.

“Hopefully he will hold that form until next year.”

From the side-line, it looked an armchair ride, and the winning jockey revealed as much.

“That was easy, to be honest,” admitted Townend. “I got in a lovely rhythm on him. After the first two fences he was taking them on, he was quick at them, and it was simple - it was just a matter of keeping him in a rhythm after that. He allowed me to ride him more forward (than at Ascot) because he took on his fences better today.

“Looser ground probably helped as well and played a factor in it, but he was just more forward. He felt a different horse today. It was a dream ride, and I was able to take it all in coming up the straight, which doesn’t usually happen in those championship races.”

Alan King, trainer of Edwardstone, who eventually trailed in last of the five finishers, was baffled by his charge’s display. Said King: “I have never been happier with him, and he has never missed a day at home, but he was beaten after two fences and just never going at any stage of the race.”