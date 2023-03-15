Delta Work edges Galvin in Elliott cross-country domination

As was the case last year, two Gordon Elliott-trained horses fought out the finish of the Glenfarclas Chase but this time the jeers that greeted Delta’s Work 2022 victory over Cheltenham legend Tiger Roll were replaced by cheers as the 11-10 favourite got the better of stablemate Galvin by two and a half lengths.

The latest news, views, analysis and opinions on Cheltenham 2023 from the Irish Examiner sports desk and our team of award-winning horse racing writers, tipsters and fans.

Elliott was winning the race for a fifth time so it was no surprise to hear him express his affection for the marathon contest, owner Michael O’Leary, and winning jockey Keith Donoghue.

“I love the cross-country race,” he said.

“It was great to have the one-two. The O’Learys are brilliant to me so to train a winner at Cheltenham for them is unbelievable, they are massive supporters of Cullentra, so that was special. And for Keith Donoghue to ride a winner for me. He started off when he was 14, he is having his best-ever season. He went freelance so when Jack wasn’t riding, I said ‘there’s no better man’, so I gave him a call. Both horses will go for the Grand National now.”

Unsurprisingly, O’Leary was equally chuffed.

“He has been a great horse around Cheltenham,” he said of Delta Work.

“He won the Pertemps here one year and that’s his second cross-country chase win. We’ll forgive him for last year, beating Tiger Roll, but it’s wonderful to have a winner here and I think it’s a great training performance by Gordon to bring him back again at 10 and to win that race again. We are very privileged to have days like this and winners like Delta.”

Donoghue was winning the race for a fourth time having partnered Tiger Roll for his hat-trick of wins. The jockey was quick to salute the toughness shown by Delta Work.

“He’s very tough. I knew the ground would suit me, I knew he would stay well. I felt him (Galvin) coming to me after the second last, I had a little look, saw it was Galvin and I did get a little worried, I was hoping it would be something else. But this lad is tough and he battled well. The minute I went a length clear, his ears were pricked. He’s a brilliant spin and he’s brilliant to jump. Gordon is an unbelievable trainer and it’s easy when you’re riding for him.”