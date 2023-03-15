Langer Dan delivers long-awaited Cheltenham Festival victory

Hitting the front halfway up the run-in, he drove his mount home with vigour.
Nick Robson and Ashley Iveson

Langer Dan made it third time lucky at the Cheltenham Festival when holding on for a brave success in the Coral Cup.

The big meeting has been a cruel mistress for the Dan Skelton-trained seven-year-old in the last two seasons, bumping into Gold Cup favourite Galopin Des Champs in the 2021 Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Hurdle before being brought down at the second flight when sent off favourite for the same race 12 months ago.

This year stable jockey Harry Skelton was given his chance aboard the 9-1 winner and despite having plenty to do when short of room two out, he was inspired in the saddle from the home turn.

Hitting the front halfway up the run-in, he drove his mount home with vigour to hold off An Epic Song (second) and Campround (third) in three-way tussle at the finish.

Dan Skelton said: "He's a great horse to train because he puts it all in when it matters.

"The best thing that happened is that they shut the door on him two out which meant battle was renewed, and he likes that because he had to get out of jail as if it was another race.

"What this horse has got is heart. He's all heart and it's part of him.

"He comes alive in the spring, but we've got more chances to come. Compared to Wille Mullins we're in the foothills, but we strive to get better and our team is stacked with talent."

<p>HELD ON: Jockey Sam Twiston-Davies celebrates on The Real Whacker after winning the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase during day two of the Cheltenham Racing Festival. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile</p>

The Real Whacker hangs on in Brown Advisory thriller

READ NOW

