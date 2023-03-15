Cheltenham Festival tips: here's all you need to know for day two

After yesterday's dramatic and hugely emotional opening day, we go again.

The latest news, views, analysis and opinions on Cheltenham 2023 from the Irish Examiner sports desk and our team of award-winning horse racing writers, tipsters and fans.

The Champion Chase is the feature race at the day at 3.30pm. Here's what we'll learn today according to Colm Greaves.

Ruby Walsh has been out and about already and sent us this video update.

Day Two 📹: Ruby's Cheltenham Breakfast Breakdown.



Ruby Walsh joins Willie Mullins' horses as they get ready to go to the gallops.



Tune in every morning for his daily tips and a look ahead to that day's contenders.

Read Ruby's thoughts ahead of the second day of racing.

Our team on the ground had a solid start to the week yesterday, here's how they see today panning out:

Tommy Lyons

1:30 Impaire Et Passe – NAP [Good Land]

2:10 Gerri Colombe – NB [The Real Whacker]

2:50 HMS Seahorse – E/W [Good Risk At All]

3:30 Editeur Du Gite [Energumene]

4:10 Delta Work [Galvin]

4:50 Andy Dufresne [Dinoblue]

5:30 Fact To File [Its For Me]

Darren Norris

1.30: Impaire Et Passe (NB)

2.10: Gerri Colombe (Nap)

2.50: Run For Oscar

3.30: Edwardstone

4.10: Delta Work

4.50: Before Midnight (Each-way)

5.30: It’s For Me

