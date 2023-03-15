Cheltenham Festival tips: here's all you need to know for day two

After Tuesday's dramatic opening day, we go again. 
Willie Mullins on the gallops ahead of day two of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. Picture   Tim Goode/PA Wire 

Wed, 15 Mar, 2023 - 09:59

After yesterday's dramatic and hugely emotional opening day, we go again. 

The Champion Chase is the feature race at the day at 3.30pm.  Here's what we'll learn today according to Colm Greaves.

Ruby Walsh has been out and about already and sent us this video update.

Read Ruby's thoughts ahead of the second day of racing.

Our team on the ground had a solid start to the week yesterday, here's how they see today panning out: 

Tommy Lyons

1:30 Impaire Et Passe – NAP [Good Land] 

2:10 Gerri Colombe – NB [The Real Whacker] 

2:50 HMS Seahorse – E/W [Good Risk At All]

3:30 Editeur Du Gite [Energumene] 

4:10 Delta Work [Galvin] 

4:50 Andy Dufresne [Dinoblue] 

5:30 Fact To File [Its For Me]

Darren Norris 

1.30: Impaire Et Passe (NB) 

2.10: Gerri Colombe (Nap) 

2.50: Run For Oscar 

3.30: Edwardstone 

4.10: Delta Work 

4.50: Before Midnight (Each-way)

5.30: It’s For Me

Don't forget you can keep up to date with the action throughout the day with our dedicated Cheltenham hub

<p>Willie Mullins trained horses on the gallops ahead of day two of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. Picture  Tim Goode/PA Wire.</p>

