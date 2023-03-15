Impaire Et Passe can pass Ballymore test

Impaire Et Passe has immense potential and can make a successful step into top company by taking the Grade One Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, the opening race on day two of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival.

Winner of a bumper in his native France, the now five-year-old made his debut in a 21-furlong maiden in December at Naas and came home virtually alone.

The form is nothing to write home about, but he went from that to the Grade Two Moscow Flyer at Punchestown and once again skated in. Likewise, that form isn’t from the top drawer, but he won with plenty in hand and looks more than ready for his first foray into Grade One company.

A particularly slick jumper in his fast paces, he travels strongly and should have no problem with this longer trip. He can account for the three previous Grade One winners in the race: Champ Kiely, Good Land and Hermes Allen.

Given the impressive display by Marine Nationale in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle here yesterday, there is bound to be plenty of support for stablemate Good Land. He was an easy winner of a Grade One last time out and while he shouldn’t be underestimated, this looks considerably tougher.

The unbeaten Gerri Colombe can extend his perfect sequence under all codes to nine by taking the Grade One Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase. Winner of a point to point, two bumpers and two hurdles, he made his chasing debut in November and readily accounted for Bronn, who won next time out. He then went to the Grade One in Limerick and proved far too good for Adamantly Chosen. Third time up over fences, he went to Sandown for the Grade One Scilly Isles Novice Chase and found a way to come out on top despite conditions not being in his favour. Passed as they turned for home that day, he looked to be in trouble but that lasted just a moment as he picked up again quite quickly and was back on terms shortly after jumping the second-last.

On ground that was quicker than ideal and over a trip which was sharp enough for him, he performed particularly well. The step up to three miles on what should be testing ground will bring out the best in him.

It would be great to see The Real Whacker go well for Paddy Neville, who is doing well since moving to the UK. This fellow has helped put him on the map, and the slick-jumping gelding should not be dismissed lightly. Sir Gerhard has attracted plenty of support in the last couple of days, but his jumping was far from foot-perfect when he won on his only previous outing over fences, and the point to point winner is also trying three miles under rules for the first time.

It is difficult to get excited about the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase and while Energumene and Edwardstone head the market and it seems likely one of them will come out on top, it is worth having a token investment on Editeur De Gite to uphold Clarence House form with both horses. Sure to be ridden positively, he jumps and stays well, and showed a great attitude to battle back when Edwardstone headed him in the Clarence House. Energumene is entitled to be much better for his run and rates an obvious danger given conditions will suit.

HMS Seahorse has leading claims in the Coral Cup. Trained by Aidan O’Brien in younger days, he went hurdling straight after joining Paul Nolan and ran a superb race at this meeting in 2022, when beaten just three and a half lengths into fourth place behind Brazil in the Boodles Handicap. He was disappointing at the Galway Festival and well beaten in the Cesarewitch in September but was subsequently gelded. He has had just one run since then but that resulted in an easy victory in a hurdle race in Navan. While he must cope with a career-high mark, conditions are in his favour and a bold run looks assured. Good Risk At All remains unexposed and can also play a part in the finish.

Willie Mullins runs ten in the Weatherbys Champion Bumper and not too many of them can be ruled out with any confidence. Fact To File is the choice of Patrick Mullins and it is easy to understand why. Winner of a point to point, he was impressive on his bumper debut and ran another fine race when runner-up to A Dream To Share on his second start. While the winner was quite comfortably on top that day, on Wednesday’s conditions may sway the verdict in favour of the selection.