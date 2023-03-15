Cheltenham Day two: Gerri Colombe can complete hat-trick

Day two of the Cheltenham Festival could be a good one for punters and Gerri Colombe appeals as the bet of the day in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase.

Successful in his sole point-to-point start, Gerri Colombe has yet to taste defeat in seven starts under rules. Should he stretch that unbeaten record to eight today, Gerri Colombe will be completing a Grade One hat-trick having won the Faugheen Novice Chase win at Limerick at Christmas before landing Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase at Sandown last time out.

That Sandown success on good to soft ground showed that Gerri Colombe is not as ground dependent as previously thought but there’s no doubting his fondness for testing conditions so the recent rain will have been music to Gordon Elliott’s ears.

The step up to three miles is also certain to suit and he can put down a marker for next year’s Gold Cup by outstaying dual Festival winner Sir Gerhard to give his trainer a first victory in this Grade One contest.

Favourite-backers should also collect in the opening race, the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, where Impaire Et Passe is difficult to oppose. The French recruit justified strong market confidence when making a winning debut for Willie Mullins at Naas last December before following up in the Grade Two Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle a month later in equally impressive fashion.

This does look a deep Ballymore but Impaire Et Passe is a seriously exciting prospect and is strongly fancied to make his Grade One breakthrough here.

Mullins finally got his hands on the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at last year’s Festival and Energumene is back to defend his title. For most of the season it was hard to envisage anything other than another Energumene victory in the day two feature.

That was until the nine-year-old returned to Cheltenham to run in the rescheduled Clarence House Chase where he produced a sluggish performance when third behind Edwardstone and Editeur Du Gite. Energumene is clearly a good deal better than that but he now has something to prove.

That being the case, preference is for Edwardstone. Alan King’s charge finished a head behind the tenacious Editeur Du Gite in the Clarence House but it was hard to shake the impression that the better horse finished second.

Edwardstone showed a blistering turn of foot after the last fence to head Editeur Du Gite but that effort ultimately took its toll as Gary Moore’s charge battled back to prevail.

One suspects that jockey Tom Cannon will play his cards later this time and that could prove the winning of the race. The fact Arkle winners have such a good record in the following year’s Champion Chase – seven of the last 12 have completed the double – is a further positive so a huge run can be anticipated from Edwardstone.

The Weatherbys Champion Bumper rounds off the day two proceedings and It’s For Me gets the tentative nod to give Willie Mullins a record-extending 13th victory in the Grade One contest.

A case could be made for several, not least A Dream To Share for 85-year-old Dungarvan trainer John Kiely, but It’s For Me strolled to a 10-length victory at Navan in January and looks an exciting prospect in the making. In an open renewal, he has decent claims.

Delta Work was the pantomime villain of last year’s Festival when spoiling Tiger Roll’s farewell party in the Glenfarclas Chase but he’ll get a far warmer reception if he retains his crown.

The strong likelihood is Delta Work will do so in a race that shapes as a match between him and stablemate Galvin, a horse who has struggled since finishing fourth at last year’s Gold Cup.

If he takes to the cross country discipline he’ll be a big threat to but Delta Work looks the more solid option.

The Coral Cup is typically competitive but Run For Oscar looks certain to run a big race for Charles Byrnes.

The selection won the English Cesarewitch on the Flat at Newmarket last October and shaped well when third in two subsequent starts over hurdles. With cheekpieces back on, he looks sure to put up a bod bid.

The Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase is another tricky puzzle but the Sam Thomas-trained Before Midnight looks a big each-way at 18-1 if the application of headgear ekes out a little improvement.