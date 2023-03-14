Mug's Game: I'll take my two-yard tap-ins where I can get them

You know the drill at this stage. Four days. Fifty euro to invest per day. Object of the proceedings: to turn a small profit or, saving that, to at least have a little fun.

This, it need scarcely be stressed, is not a column for or about high rollers. Your correspondent is, unlike God, on the side of the small battalions.

There’s only so much pleasure to be taken in short-odds winners and in any case 50 quid a day doesn’t allow us to think like JP.

Far more satisfying, to pluck a random example from the ether, to have a fiver on a 7/1 winner than 35 quid on an even-money shot. You won’t catch us getting dug into, say, Constitution Hill. Oh no.

First up as usual is the Supreme Novices Hurdle and – oooh, what’s this? Bet365, with whom I do my punting, are offering evens about Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle? Huh?

Is this a dagger I see before me? Is it an actual price? Has their system been hacked? There’s a reason the line “If something looks too good to be true it probably is” is a truism. Because it’s true.

Not in this case. Bet365’s system hasn’t been hacked, it turns out on closer investigation, and I manage to get – ahem – 35 quid on at evens.

Scrap the high-minded rhetoric about value for money and the small battalions; this is a penalty kick for Constitution Hill, the nearest thing to free money that racing can offer, and the diem has to be carped. Constitution Hill duly rams the penalty into the top corner, beating the goalie all ends up. Okay, there’s a slightly hairy moment at the last but he never looks like he’s going to fall. Nico De Boinville ends up apologising to anyone who backed them to win by ten lengths for only winning by nine lengths. About State Man, who finishes second, well, he won the race he was running in.

Regular readers may be surprised to discover that, for all the emoting that goes on here every festival, your columnist has actually turned a handy profit for the last number of Cheltenhams.

The first half of the week has invariably been terrible for me; the second half of the week has by and large been pretty good. Let us hope that getting a winner on the board on the opening day does not presage doom.

Getting back to the Supreme Novices Hurdle I’m on the De Bromhead/Blackmore combination in the shape of In The Pocket, a fiver each way at 9/1.

“That was him today,”

Rachael philosophises after he finishes fourth. The further good news is that Bet365 are paying four places. I get back 14 euro for my tenner.

A fiver to win on Dysart Dynamo in the Arkle. He makes the running, jumps for fun (another popular saying) but is beaten when capsizing at the last. The winner is his stablemate El Fabiolo. It is Willie Mullins’s 89th festival winner. “He could easily make 100 this year,” Tony McCoy theorises. “He’ll be disappointed if he doesn’t. I would be if I was him.”

A couple of euro each way on Happygolucky in the Ultima Chase for an interest. No joy. Corach Rambler wins for the second year in succession and is a live Grand National contender.

The Mares Hurdle is one for watching and crossing fingers. Rachael rides a brilliant race and gets Honeysuckle up where it matters. For myriad reasons it is the most popular winner of the day.

You know that phrase “extraordinary scenes afterwards”? That much overused phrase, that almost invariably inaccurately used phrase? Not here. Not now. The reception for the former dual Champion Hurdler and her connections is rapturous. Again, myriad reasons why and all of them good ones.

The Boodles? Whatever. The last? I decide to go big and go Elliott before I go home. A tenner each way on Minella Crooner, a saver on Chemical Energy. The former is going backwards from the top of the hill; the latter has me on good terms with myself rounding the home turn only to be overtaken by WP’s hotpot Gaillard Du Mesnil up the hill. Ah well.

A better opening day than normal, then, even if takings have been artificially inflated by the Constitution Hill episode. But hey, you gotta put away these two-yard tap-ins.

· Kitty after Day One: €59