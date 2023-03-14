Corach Rambler is the Ultima hero once again

He will now head to Aintree on April 15 and was made the 7-1 joint-favourite for the Merseyside marathon
AFTERNOON DELIGHT: Jockey Derek Fox and Trainer Lucinda Russell celebrate with Corach Rambler after winning. Pic: ©INPHO/Tom Maher

Tue, 14 Mar, 2023 - 15:16
Nick Robson and Ashley Iveson

Corach Rambler enhanced his claims for the Randox Grand National when becoming the fourth back-to-back winner of the Ultima Handicap Chase.

Lucinda Russell's 6-1 favourite pounced late to land the Cheltenham Festival spoils 12 months ago and was ridden cold once again by Derek Fox.

Always travelling easily for the National-winning pilot, the enigmatic nine-year-old was coaxed into contention as the race began to unfold and was then asked to join the party jumping the last - from where he knuckled down gamely to stay on to the line, holding off Martin Brassil's Fastorslow to extend the dominance of British-trained horses in this race.

He will now head to Aintree on April 15 and was made the 7-1 joint-favourite for the Merseyside marathon by Betfair, while William Hill go further with Corach Rambler their 6-1 favourite, cut from 10s.

<p>WINNING THE DUEL: El Fabiolo ridden by jockey Paul Townend clear a fence on their way to winning the Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase. Pic: Tim Goode/PA Wire.</p>

El Fabiolo sees off old rival Jonbon for Arkle glory

READ NOW

