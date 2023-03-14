Cheltenham Festival tips: here's all you need to know for day one

So, who do you fancy?

The latest news, views, analysis and opinions on Cheltenham 2023 from the Irish Examiner sports desk and our team of award-winning horse racing writers, tipsters and fans.

The wait -- as well as the talking -- is almost over as lots of questions will be answered at the famous Prestbury Park on Tuesday.

Can Constitution Hill deliver in the Champions Hurdle?

Will Honeysuckle pull off a swansong win for the romantics?

Will my tactic of picking horses based on their names work out this year?

Our team of writers and experts are on the ground in the Cotswolds and will be sending their tips throughout the week.

Read Ruby Walsh's preview of the day, including where his money would go, here.

Day One 📹: Ruby's Cheltenham Breakfast Breakdown.



Day One 📹: Ruby's Cheltenham Breakfast Breakdown.

Tune in every morning for daily tips and a look ahead to that day's contenders with racing legend and Irish Examiner columnist Ruby Walsh.

Here's what Colm Greaves says we'll learn today.

Here are our tipsters offerings on day 1 of the festival.

Tommy Lyons

1.30 Il Etait Temps [Facile Vega]

2.10 El Fabiolo [Saint Roi]

2.40 Monbeg Genius - E/W [Corach Rambler]

3.30 Constitution Hill [State Man]

4.10 Marie's Rock - NAP [Echoes in Rain]

4.50 Tekao [Punta Del Este]

5.30 Minella Crooner [Gaillard Du Mesnil]

Darren Norris

1.30 Tahmuras (Each-way)

2.10 El Fabiolo (Nap)

2.40 Into Overdrive

3.30 Constitution Hill

4.10 Honeysuckle

4.50 Bad

5.30 Gaillard Du Mesnil (NB)