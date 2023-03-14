Cheltenham Festival tips: here's all you need to know for day one

Here are all the colours and form guides, plus our best bets, to get you through day two of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival.
ON THE GALLOPS: Willie Mullins trained horses are put through their paces on Tuesday morning Picture: David Davies/PA Wire

Tue, 14 Mar, 2023 - 09:59

So, who do you fancy? 

The wait -- as well as the talking -- is almost over as lots of questions will be answered at the famous Prestbury Park on Tuesday. 

Can Constitution Hill deliver in the Champions Hurdle?

Will Honeysuckle pull off a swansong win for the romantics? 

Will my tactic of picking horses based on their names work out this year? 

Our team of writers and experts are on the ground in the Cotswolds and will be sending their tips throughout the week.

Read Ruby Walsh's preview of the day, including where his money would go, here.  

Here's what Colm Greaves says we'll learn today.

And keep up to date with all the latest news throughout the day with our dedicated Festival hub

Here are our tipsters offerings on day 1 of the festival.

Tommy Lyons 

1.30 Il Etait Temps [Facile Vega]

2.10 El Fabiolo [Saint Roi]

2.40 Monbeg Genius - E/W [Corach Rambler]

3.30 Constitution Hill [State Man]

4.10 Marie's Rock - NAP [Echoes in Rain]

4.50 Tekao [Punta Del Este]

5.30 Minella Crooner [Gaillard Du Mesnil]

Darren Norris 

1.30 Tahmuras (Each-way)

2.10 El Fabiolo (Nap)

2.40 Into Overdrive

3.30 Constitution Hill

4.10 Honeysuckle

4.50 Bad 

5.30 Gaillard Du Mesnil (NB)

<p>OFF TO A FLIER: Fabiolo has a big day in store.</p>

'He's grand and relaxed' - Ruby Walsh's Cheltenham Breakfast Breakdown

