Barry Connell confident Marine Nationale can make Supreme mark

Barry Connell is quietly confident Marine Nationale can land the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, the opening race of the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday.

The latest news, views, analysis and opinions on Cheltenham 2023 from the Irish Examiner sports desk and our team of award-winning horse racing writers, tipsters and fans.

A winner of two bumpers, a maiden hurdle and the Grade One Royal Bond at Fairyhouse, he remains unbeaten for the Kildare handler.

The famous Cheltenham roar will be heard at the start of the extended two-mile contest, where the six-year-old takes on 13 opponents.

It is a field dominated by Irish-trained runners, with last year’s Champion Bumper winner and subsequent Leopardstown Grade One novice hurdle winner, the Willie Mullins-trained Facile Vega, heading the market.

Il Etait Temps, who upset much-vaunted stablemate Facile Vega in the Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle on his last run at Leopardstown, is also among the leading protagonists.

Connell feels Marine Nationale is the one to beat, however.

“He is a late developer. He has only just started running in the last year,” he said. “Marine has done us proud.

“Last time, in the Grade One, not a lot went right for him. The ground turned soft. But he has a great temperament.

“He might race a little bit exuberantly, but he is not burning any energy.

“He is in great shape and we are happy with how the preparation has gone. It has gone without a hiccup really.

“He is a Grade One winner. We are not going there chancing our arm with a maiden hurdle winner.”

Connell also appears to have a strong chance with Good Land in Wednesday’s Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle.

He added: “They both have the credentials and I think they have all the attributes you need to be successful in a Grade One at Cheltenham.

“They are both strong travellers with plenty of stamina, good temperaments and they jump great.

“It’s not a place you go with social runners - you are better off going somewhere else. I wouldn’t be taking them if I didn’t think we had a genuine chance of winning - and I think they both have.

“If we get the rub of the green - the usual caveats in the two races - I think they will be hard to beat.”

Winner of the Champion Bumper 12 months ago, Facile Vega may top the betting as he bids to bounce back from a disappointing effort when weakening quickly at Leopardstown last month, yet Mullins feels Il Etait Temps should not be forgotten, provided he settles.

He said: “I’ve always thought he was fair horse, which is why we ran him in the races we did last year and he ended up being a novice for this year.

“What’s disappointed me about him this year was his jumping - he just wasn’t putting it together.

“Even at the Dublin Racing Festival he made a mistake at the first, but Danny (Mullins) said to me when he turned down the back, he pinged his hurdles and put it all together.

“I know the two in front made things easier for him, but he’s going to keep learning and once he gets it all together, who knows how good he could be?

“He’s very keen, but once he learns to settle I think his jumping will come together and he’ll improve again. I think he’s going to be a proper Grade One horse.”