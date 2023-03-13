Jonbon aiming to maintain family honour in Arkle

Jonbon gets the chance to emulate his brother Douvan and land the Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy when he takes on El Fabiolo in a powerhouse clash on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival.

The duo fought out a thriller over hurdles at Aintree last year, where Nicky Henderson’s seven-year-old prevailed by a neck to gain compensation for his annihilation at the hands of Constitution Hill in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle a few weeks prior.

That Prestbury Park reversal remains Jonbon’s sole defeat and he quickly shot to the top of the Arkle betting with an ultra-professional display on chasing debut at Warwick.

A first Grade One over the larger obstacles quickly followed when taking the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown in fine fashion before returning to Warwick to add the Kingmaker to his CV last month.

Although far from perfect in that two-runner tune-up mission, Henderson admits he left plenty to work on and believes the guaranteed hot pace of the Arkle will play to his charge’s strengths.

“We’re looking at Warwick as a good wake up call for him, he’ll be sharper for it,” said the Seven Barrows handler.

“He had a good blow and while he looked fantastically well, he looked ready to go to the show ring - not the racecourse - and I think he just needed it more than he anticipated it.

“It wasn’t pretty to watch. He did jump very well and eventually he quickened up and he’s done it nicely - as he ought to have done to be fair, as he should have beaten that horse (Calico) comfortably.

“They’ll go a good gallop in the Arkle and that should suit him. That’s why I was keen for him to get a lead (at Warwick).

“He’s up there with my other Arkle winners. I know Constitution Hill beat him quite a long way, but other than that he’s been very good.”

Douvan famously sauntered to a seven-length success over future Gold Cup winner Sizing John in 2016 but the Henderson-trained sibling might not find things so easy as he takes on the might of Closutton.

Willie Mullins’ challenge is headed by impressive Irish Arkle winner El Fabiolo, who although only 9-2 in the betting at Leopardstown was the only runner able to keep up with the breakneck fractions set by Danny Mullins aboard Dysart Dynamo and pulled 10 lengths clear of the opposition at the finish.

He now has a familiar foe to reverse form with, but Mullins feels he has every chance of turning the tables.

He said: “El Fabiolo did everything right (at Leopardstown) and his run against Jonbon last year puts him right in the picture, I think.

“It was only his second run for us and Jonbon was in his own backyard, whereas we had to travel over to England, so he goes there with a huge chance.”

Dysart Dynamo is engaged once again and is sure to be leading the field at speed, while former County Hurdle winner and last year’s Champion Hurdle third Saint Roi is another for the Closutton squad.

The Mullins quartet is complete by Ha D’or, while Gordon Elliott’s Hollow Games and Cian Collins’ likeable mare Effernock Fizz are others making the trip from Ireland.

Sheila Lewis’ course-and-distance winner Straw Fan Jack returns from a 109-day absence to take his chance at Grade One level with Samuel Drinkwater’s Chepstow winner Ballybreeze the likely outsider of nine.