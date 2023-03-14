Demands of Mares’ Hurdle will bring out best in Marie’s Rock

Constitution Hill is the star attraction on day one of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival and Nicky Henderson’s horse can justify short odds in the Unibet Champion Hurdle.

Since making his track debut in a novice hurdle at Sandown in December 2021, he has rattled off five victories, with an aggregate winning distance of 77 lengths. To date, no horse has got to within 12 lengths of him and while that is a record he may struggle to maintain in light of Tuesday afternoon’s opposition, it is borderline impossible to look beyond him.

Sent off joint-favourite for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at this meeting in 2022, he produced a devastating performance in which he put 22 lengths between himself and nearest pursuer, Jonbon, who is a leading fancy for the Arkle Chase on Tuesday’s card.

Since then, Constitution Hill has won the Fighting Fifth by 12 lengths and the Christmas Hurdle by 17 lengths. He hasn’t run since St Stephen’s Day but the break is only a fortnight longer than he returned from when winning here 12 months ago.

He can prove to be the star most already believe him to be, though at the very least State Man is certainly capable of making life a little uncomfortable for him. Winner of the County Hurdle here in 2022, the latter has since won four Grade Ones and remains on an upward curve.

Last time out, in the Irish Champion Hurdle, he was given a soft lead but there is no mistaking the authority with which he beat Honeysuckle. Not having had an extremely hard race should mean he remains quite fresh coming here and while it is difficult to see him toppling Constitution Hill, he can keep him honest all the way to the line.

The Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle is tremendously competitive, but it looks as though connections of Marie’s Rock have made the right decision to let her defend her crown rather than tackle the Stayers’ Hurdle.

While she was something of a surprise winner of this race 12 months ago, when returned at 18-1, she proved it was no fluke by following up in the Grade One at Punchestown.

On her only start to date this season, at this venue and in conditions similar to what are expected on Tuesday afternoon, she pulled away to beat Dashel Drasher. A strong stayer, the demands of Tuesday’s race will help bring out the best in her and she gets the nap on day one of the Festival.

Echoes In Rain finished a little more than six lengths behind her in this race last year but just seemed to run a little flat. She comes back a fresher mare and looks sure to run a big race, though the recent softening of the ground tempers enthusiasm just a little.

The roof will be raised if Honeysuckle pulls off a fourth consecutive win at the meeting and while her recent defeats still read well in the context of this race, she is not the force of old. Of course, she is not the only former Champion Hurdler in this race as Epatante also lines up, and she, too, has place claims in a very deep race.

El Fabiolo can give Willie Mullins a fifth win in the Sporting Life Arkle. Runner-up to market rival Jonbon at Aintree, he won a novice hurdle at the Punchestown festival before having his focus switched to chasing.

His debut, in which he beat the talented Colonel Mustard, was something of a non-event, but the way he stretched clear in the Irish Arkle suggests he has continued to improve through this season. There is a note of caution to be sounded, of course, as he hasn’t yet mastered the art of jumping, but he stays very well, is on an upward curve, and can reverse last season’s form with Jonbon.

There is always a temptation to sell out in the opening race, the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, in the hope of filling the coffers for the week, but Tuesday’s renewal is fraught with danger for punters. Take away his last run, and Facile Vega would be an extremely short price to follow up last year’s success in the Champion Bumper. The recent easing in the ground is a help to him but should he be forgiven his disappointing effort at the Dublin Racing Festival?

The ground looks to have gone against High Definition and there is room for improvement in his jumping, but has there ever been a 117-rated Flat horse in this race? With that sort of ability, he cannot be ruled out with great confidence. Marine Nationale is a Grade One winner, but he, too, could do with brushing up on his jumping.

Those comments also apply to Il Etait Temps, but the grey is progressive and is an each-way bet in a difficult race. Quite how he finished fifth in last season’s Triumph Hurdle, having pulled so hard through the race, is testament to his ability.

With the application of a hood this season, he has brought his form to a new level, and there should be more to come from the five-year-old. On better ground he would be a more confident selection, as a faster pace would have been assured, but he has a touch of class and if he can settle early on, he will make them all go. At much bigger odds, Doctor Bravo has place claims.