Soft ground anticipated for opening day of Festival

Cheltenham clerk of the course Jon Pullin expects the Festival to begin on soft ground ahead of a week which promises to bring a mix of weather to Prestbury Park
Soft ground anticipated for opening day of Festival

ALL SET: Jockeys Keith Donoghue, on Delta Work, left, and Robbie Dunne, on Hardline, lead a string of horses from trainer Gordon Elliott to the gallops ahead of the Cheltenham Racing Festival at Prestbury Park in Cheltenham, England. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Tue, 14 Mar, 2023 - 06:10
Nick Robson

Cheltenham clerk of the course Jon Pullin expects the Festival to begin on soft ground ahead of a week which promises to bring a mix of weather to Prestbury Park.

Cheltenham 2023

Cheltenham Festival 2023

The latest news, views, analysis and opinions on Cheltenham 2023 from the Irish Examiner sports desk and our  team of award-winning horse racing writers, tipsters and fans.

Go

While strong winds on Monday were helping the course to dry slightly, squally showers are forecast into Monday evening and are expected the keep the going soft on the Old course, which is used on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It is expected to dip below freezing on Tuesday evening while later in the week double-figure temperatures are anticipated, along with further bands of rain, so the advice to racegoers is be prepared for a bit of everything.

“It (the ground) has taken the rain we’ve had recently really well. We had four millimetres of rain on the Old course, so we’re soft ground for Tuesday and Wednesday at the moment,” said Pullin.

“We’re soft, good to soft in places on the New course so we’re in good shape.

“It will dry back a little bit today but we do have some showers moving in later on, hopefully nothing too significant volume-wise, but that may well negate any improvement that we get during the day.

“There’s the chance of showers early tomorrow morning and they could be sleety but the rest of the day should be mainly dry.

“The temperature drops sharply overnight, possibly as low as minus 2C, but by 7/8am they are expected to be positive figures and there’s a decent soil temperature due to the last two days being in double digits and it will only be a one-night frost. Against that is the fact we’ll have raced on Tuesday and opened it up a little bit, but we are not too concerned.

“A band of rain is due to blow in on Wednesday and that will stay around for Thursday as well, so we could see 5-10mm over Wednesday and Thursday.

“We had to water in February, just from a grass health point of view.

“We wouldn’t be too far away from where we are without it, we’d have aimed for good to soft and we’ll probably start on soft, so we’re happy with what we’ve done.”

More in this section

Constitution Hill File Photo Constitution Hill ready to peak in Champion Hurdle
66-year-old jockey Liam Burke proves age is no barrier to success with Limerick win  66-year-old jockey Liam Burke proves age is no barrier to success with Limerick win 
Nico de Boinville onboard Constitution Hill comes home to win 15/3/2022 S The dead cert: The most dangerous label to put upon any horse
#Cheltenham Festival
<p>FAMILY AFFAIR: Jonbon on the gallops at Kempton Park Racecourse. File pic: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire</p>

Jonbon aiming to maintain family honour in Arkle

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd