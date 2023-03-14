Ruby Walsh: Barring bad luck, Constitution Hill will be the new Champion Hurdler

The roar will rise off the stand as usual when the Supreme runners file through the start shortly after 1.30pm on Tuesday afternoon, and another Cheltenham Festival will finally be underway.

The built-up pressure will be released from the riders lucky enough to have a ride in the first, and the thinking will switch to reactions and instinct. The scenarios of how they envisaged the shape of this race will unfold, but everything won't go right for them all.

After Facile Vega’s blowout at the Dublin Racing Festival, Paul Townend will be trying new tactics aboard his mount, and he will be hoping for the normally frantic early pace of a Supreme to help him settle his charge. I can't guarantee anyone that will happen, but I believe it could, and I fully expect the real Facile Vega to strut his stuff and banish the Leopardstown memories.

This is an open affair with many horses holding realistic chances, including Il Etait Temps, Marine Nationale, High Definition and Diverge. Still, the strongest stayer usually wins this contest, which flies in the face of what many believe is a speed contest. For me, the strongest stayer will be Facile Vega.

Forty minutes later, in the Arkle, Dysart Dynamo will probably go even faster than whichever horse has led the Supreme, and he will tow Jonbon and El Fabiolo along over the first four fences at speed topping 30 miles per hour. It won't be for the faint-hearted, but it will be thrilling as these exciting novices burn along the turf, trying to stretch each other.

I doubt Danny Mullins, Aidan Coleman, or Paul Townend will want to take a backward step, so the accuracy of their mounts’ jumping will be pushed to its limits. El Fabiolo probably has the most to prove in that sphere, having made notable errors on both his starts over fences. Still, in a situation like this, where you feel one is going to quench two and cannot decide who that one is, it leaves you looking for another choice, which could be Saint Roi.

He won't be getting involved in the early skirmishes and will be hoping to pick up the pieces, but with a chance that all the cards could be played early, taking a chance on an outsider to trump them all might pay off.

The Ultima Handicap Chase will be next up, but I find it hard enough to pick the right one in conditions races, let alone when every horse is supposed to have an equal chance. Happygolucky has been mentioned to me by better judges a few times in recent weeks, but none of my hard-earned cash will be invested in this contest.

I was a doubter of Constitution Hill as I left Prestbury Park after his Supreme win last year. I didn't believe my own eyes and put his performance down to circumstances playing in his favour, but he has proved me 100% wrong with two magnificent performances this season. He is unopposable, but that doesn't mean it doesn't excite me to think about what might unfold.

I should be writing some way in which I can make a case for State Man to give him a race, but I can't see the angle and, barring bad luck, Constitution Hill will win. His biggest asset is how uncomplicated he is, and his rider, Nico De Boinville, is a master at keeping things very simple and not making mistakes. The dawn of a new superstar is well underway, but on Tuesday he could soar to a new height.

However, he will be upstaged on the reception front if Honeysuckle manages to bow out in winning fashion by prevailing in the Mares’ Hurdle.

I fully believe her to be in the right race - the one she could possibly win - and should the great mare win, emotion, joy, and memories will flow through the enclosures, and the magnitude of the achievement will be lost on nobody. I would dearly love for this fairytale, just this one, to come through, and I don't believe anyone will feel dissimilar.

Reality is often not as kind. People often don't get what they deserve, nor do animals, so with Epatante, Brandy Love, Love Envoi, Echoes In Rain, Shewearsitwell and Queens Brook in opposition, this will be a challenging task for Honeysuckle.

She has delivered here three times but has never come here on the back foot. Confidence wanes in horses' minds just like in humans, but I wish she could understand the joy which victory on Tuesday would bring to those closest to her.

She has always needed them to mind her, and in reward for that she has delivered some of the most incredible days in the careers of those associated with her. But on Tuesday they need her even more than she needs them.

Brandy Love is my tip, but I won't mind being wrong if Rachael Blackmore raises her arm to the crowd and is lost for words when the ITV microphone is put in front of her at the top of the most famous hill in jumps racing. I hope that's what happens.

Gaillard Du Mesnil is a strong fancy in the National Hunt Chase, and Tekao could round off the day in grand style for Willie Mullins by taking the Boodles Fred Winter. Shortly after 5.30pm, it will only be one day down and still three to go.