El Fabiolo will be tough nut to crack in Arkle

Constitution Hill is the undoubted star of the show on day one of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival but it promises to be an afternoon to savour from start to finish.

The latest news, views, analysis and opinions on Cheltenham 2023 from the Irish Examiner sports desk and our team of award-winning horse racing writers, tipsters and fans.

The second race of the day, the Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase, looks an absolute belter and El Fabiolo is fancied to get the better of Jonbon.

Just a neck separated the pair when they met over hurdles at Aintree last season, Jonbon getting the better of the argument.

There’s unlikely to be much between them again but El Fabiolo unquestionably boasts the stronger form over fences having run away with the Irish Arkle at the Dublin Racing Festival last month.

That looked a seriously deep contest beforehand but El Fabiolo was in a different league to his rivals, crossing the line with 10 lengths to spare.

In contrast, Jonbon only had one rival to beat in his Cheltenham prep race at Warwick but he made seriously heavy weather of accounting for the 136-rated Calico.

He’s clearly way better than that lacklustre effort but he’ll have to be if he is to be seriously competitive here.

Jonbon does have the edge in the jumping department but El Fabiolo was hugely impressive last time out and will be an incredibly tough nut to crack if he rocks up in the same form at Cheltenham.

With due respect to Constitution Hill, the race of the day – and potentially the week – is the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle and Honeysuckle may be able to make her final trip to Cheltenham a glorious one by winning at a fourth successive Festival.

The dual Champion Hurdle heroine is clearly not quite the force of old but she has still run with credit in defeat this season, finishing third behind Teahupoo and Klassical Dream in the Hatton’s Grace at Fairyhouse in December – her first career defeat – before chasing home State Man in the Irish Champion Hurdle last time out. Two miles looked too sharp for her at Leopardstown so the step back up in trip ought to suit.

In reigning Mares’ Hurdle heroine Marie’s Rock, Honeysuckle faces a formidable rival but Henry de Bromhead’s remarkable nine-year-old has always delivered at Cheltenham and may be able to do so one final time.

The Unibet Champion Hurdle is all about Constitution Hill and it’ll be the biggest shock of the week if racing’s biggest superstar fails to oblige.

State Man is a seriously classy horse in his own right and should ensure that last year’s runaway Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at least has a race but it’s hard to envisage anything but a decisive Constitution Hill win.

Everything he has done to date suggests he’s something very special and he simply can’t be opposed.

If the Champion Hurdle is a foregone conclusion, the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle is anything but. The opening race of the Festival essentially revolves around Facile Vega, a horse on a retrieval mission having finished a tailed-off last in the Dublin Racing Festival last time out.

Last year’s Champion Bumper hero is clearly way better than that but he hasn’t had long to recover and, at odds as short as 9-4, he looks an opposable favourite.

In the build-up to the Festival, Barry Connell has been particularly bullish about the prospects of the unbeaten Marine Nationale but the rain-softened ground is a slight negative for his chances.

With doubts surrounding the market leaders, Tahmuras could be the smart each-way play.

Just touched off in a bumper on his first run for Paul Nicholls, Tahmuras is unbeaten in fourth subsequent starts, most recently landing the Grade One Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown in January.

His jumping wasn’t flawless on that occasion but he showed he can handle testing conditions and that toughness bodes well for this assignment. If the best version of Facile Vega turns up, he’ll probably win but should that not prove the case, Tahmuras could be the one to capitalise.

Gaillard Du Mesnil should take care of business in the finale, the Grade Two National Hunt Chase. The Willie Mullins-trained seven-year-old is a long way off a prolific winner but the bulk of his defeats have come in Grade One company and he ought to be far too classy for Tuesday’s rivals.

Away from the graded action, the consistent Into Overdrive should go close in the Ultima Handicap Chase while French recruit Bad may be able to make a successful British debut in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle.

Selections

1.30: Tahmuras (Each-way)

2.10: El Fabiolo (Nap)

2.50: Into Overdrive

3.30: Constitution Hill

4.10: Honeysuckle

4.50: Bad

5.30: Gaillard Du Mesnil (NB)