Hotpots, hopefuls and dark horses

THREE IRISH BANKERS

1. Impaire Et Passe (Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, 1:30pm Wednesday)

This might be as exciting a novice as we have in this country and while the Ballymore looks to be the most competitive of the novice hurdles, he has immense potential and can give Willie Mullins back-to-back wins in the race, following on from Sir Gerhard in 2022. Are there concerns? Of course. He can jump a little high on occasion, and the ground is likely to be quicker than he has ever faced, but he appeals as a horse that will be better in a better race, particularly behind a faster pace, and this incredibly exciting sort rates the bet of the meeting.

2. Mighty Potter (Turners Novice Chase, Thursday)

One of the more promising novice hurdlers of last season, Gordon Elliott’s charge fluffed his lines in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at this meeting in 2022, but since having his attention switched to chasing, he has excelled. Most impressive at the Dublin Racing Festival, there is no doubt we haven’t yet seen the best of him, and this race is tailor-made for him. He jumps, travels, and can pick up off a good pace, and barring accidents it will take a huge performance to lower his colours.

3. Galvin (Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase, Wednesday)

Trainer Gordon Elliott holds a strong hand in his bid for a record-equalling fifth win in the race. Delta Work was, momentarily, at least, the most unpopular winner at last year’s Festival as he denied stablemate Tiger Roll a fourth win in the race, and he hasn’t built the same sort of following so if Galvin trumps him this time, there won’t be the same sense of disappointment. The last-named won a Grade Three chase in October and was sent off an odds-on favourite for a Grade One as recently as November. He was well beaten in the Savills Chase when last seen but a recent spin around here is reported to have gone very well. If the ground remains on the quick side, he can prove too good for his stablemate.

THREE DARK HORSES

1. Fact To File (Weatherbys Champion Bumper, Wednesday)

Willie Mullins has numerous leading fancies in his bid for a fourth consecutive win in this race and this is not the most obvious of them, but there are many potential upsides to this fellow and that is why he makes appeal at around 12-1. Winner of his only point and a well-backed winner on his bumper debut, he found A Dream To Share too good at the Dublin Racing Festival but there mightn’t be too much between them this time, even on 3lbs worse terms. The stiffer track will certainly play to his strengths, and he could upset some better-fancied rivals.

2. Search For Glory (Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle, Friday)

Gordon Elliott has more fancied runners in this race but this six-year-old is an out-and-out stayer and this race can bring out the best in him. A winner of his only point to point and only bumper, he probably should have finished runner-up to Good Land on his hurdling debut, and may have been a shade unlucky when third to Monty’s Star on his second start. Each run thus far has been a good step forward, and there is plenty more to come. This track should play to his strengths and, at 20-1, he is worth an each-way play.

3. Saint Roi (Sporting Life Arkle Chase, Tuesday)

The Arkle Chase has some serious talents in the field but whether this race is likely to bring out the best in them or not is up for debate. Dysart Dynamo likes to go off at speed, while El Fabiolo is unbeaten over fences but isn’t the finished article when it comes to jumping them. Jonbon suffered his only defeat to date at this track in the 2022 Supreme, while Appreciate It was put in his place last time and difficult to fancy on the back of that. With so much pace in the race, the quietly ridden Saint Roi is just the type to arrive late on the scene and spoil the party for his better-fancied rivals.

THREE VALUE BETS

1. Conflated (Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup, Friday)

Twelve months ago, when the over-exuberance of his youth was still fresh in the mind, I would have scoffed at the idea of backing this fellow for the Gold Cup. However, he has matured tremendously in the meantime and, following on from his fine second in the Betway Bowl at Aintree and a good third on his seasonal debut, he looked better than ever winning the Savills Chase in December. This is another step up but there are question marks over many of his rivals and, at odds of 14-1, he makes plenty of each-way appeal, even if Galopin Des Champs may be the next big thing in chasing.

2. Echoes In Rain (Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle, Tuesday)

Based on last year’s running of this race, Echoes In Rain has quite a bit to find with Marie’s Rock, but that looked like a somewhat listless effort from Willie Mullins’ mare and she returns a much fresher mare and in better form. Runner-up in the Cesarewitch, in September, she fell on her return to hurdling, in the Hatton’s Grace in December at Fairyhouse, but ran out an easy winner of the Limestone Lad Hurdle. That ought to have put her spot-on for this race and, at around 7-1, she makes plenty of each-way appeal in a great race.

3. Teahupoo (Stayers’ Hurdle, Thursday)

The weather is certainly a factor here and if the forecast is correct, the rain will be coming just in time to allow Teahupoo to bring his A-game to this meeting. Beaten a long way on good ground in the Champion Hurdle at this meeting in 2023, he has certainly improved for stepping up to staying trips but also his best form is all on ground with plenty of cut. On fast ground, it would be worth giving him a skip, but the weather gods may be smiling on him this year and, that being the case, he will take some beating.